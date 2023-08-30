Kendrick Lamar, in a recent interview with Interview Magazine, shared his deep admiration for 50 Cent and how the rapper's words had a profound impact on him, HipHopDX reports.

Lamar, alongside Nigerian singer Tems, engaged in a conversation about music and creativity. During the interview, Kendrick opened up about his early days in the music industry when he closely studied 50 Cent's music and interviews.

I just finished reading the conversation between Tems and Kendrick Lamar, and something she revealed struck me hard. Tems says she pretty much blacks out when she catches a wave, a burst of energy that she gets lost in, freestyling for long durations until her feet hurts.… pic.twitter.com/8TRarGstpQ — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) August 30, 2023

Kendrick recalled a pivotal moment when someone asked 50 Cent if he considered himself a conscious artist. 50 Cent's response left a lasting impression on Kendrick. He said, “Yeah, I’m a conscious artist because I have a conscience.” Kendrick was deeply moved by this statement, saying, “That sh*t blew me away. It gave me a different perspective.”

Kendrick emphasized how 50 Cent's ability to project duality in his music and persona influenced his own approach to artistry. He appreciated the wisdom that 50 shared and how it broadened his perspective.

Tems, the Nigerian singer, agreed with Kendrick and 50's thought process, expressing her desire to simplify things in her music to find peace of mind.

The conversation also delved into the challenges of being an artist. Both Kendrick and Tems shared experiences of finding inspiration in the moment, only to realize that their creations weren't recorded. Kendrick spoke about his early love for songwriting, melodies, and the structure of songs, showing his versatile approach to music.

In the interview, the two artists connected over their creative processes, shared insights, and their mutual respect for 50 Cent's wisdom that continues to resonate with Kendrick Lamar to this day.