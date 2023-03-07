LeBron James is a great all-around player. However, that doesn’t mean that James can’t score in bunches. In fact, there’s a good reason why he’s the NBA’s All-Time leading scorer. Throughout his career, James has displayed some of the most iconic performances in NBA history. For this piece, let’s rank 10 of LeBron James’ greatest scoring performances.

10. 55 Points vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2009)

LeBron James cookin’ the Bucks with 16 points in 2 minutes. James finished with 55 points. (2009) pic.twitter.com/XOnNmzcqLl — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) March 2, 2019

Enroute to his first MVP, LeBron James tallied one of the best performances after exploding for 55 points. This included a 16-point barrage in just two minutes. James’ 55 point output was also spiked by eight of 11 shooting from beyond the arc, the second most threes he has made in a game.

9. 56 Points vs. Toronto Raptors (2005)

In 2005, LeBron James dropped 56 points against the Raptors. James’ first 50-point performance. pic.twitter.com/E8tnofRQ36 — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) April 20, 2020

In the process of trying to prove himself in the NBA, a young LeBron James proved to be one of the few bright spots for the struggling Cavaliers franchise. In a 105-98 losing effort against the Raptors, James exploded for 56 points, which was good for the franchise record for points in a game. It also marked the first 50-point output of his career. James also added 10 rebounds and five assists in the game.

8. 52 Points vs. New York Knicks (2009)

A week after Kobe Bryant scored 61 points on the Knicks, LeBron James dropped a 52 pts 11 ast 9 rebs near triple-double on the Knicks, too. (2009) pic.twitter.com/wtGRSxDBCT — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) October 10, 2019

After Kobe Bryant dropped 61 in Madison Square Garden, James wanted to showcase his version of dominance by dropping 52 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. There was no question that Kobe Bryant served as a great motivator to LeBron James’ career.

7. 51 Points vs. Orlando Magic (2011)

Orlando Magic GM called out LeBron after he announced his decision to join Miami in 2010. LeBron responded by dropping 51 on his squad. pic.twitter.com/Rl9MSkKOCS — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) March 16, 2022

LeBron James faced a lot of criticism for taking his talents to South Beach and forming a Big Three. One of those critics was Orlando Magic general manager Otis Smith. As a result, James took out his frustrations on the Magic by dropping 51 points, including 23 in the first quarter alone. The four-time NBA champion also added 11 rebounds and eight assists, while making three of his five shots from beyond the arc.

6. 56 Points vs. Golden State Warriors (2022)

LeBron James in Year 19 vs Warriors 56 Points

10 Rebounds

3 Assists

61% FG pic.twitter.com/rfRVGhkJ3I — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) June 10, 2022

Father Time is every athlete’s worst enemy. But while athletes often concede to it in their 30s, James has surprisingly defied Father Time. At 37 years old, James still managed to drop 56 points for the struggling Lakers against the eventual NBA champions in a 124-116 victory.

5. 51 Points vs. Golden State Warriors (Game 1 of NBA Finals 2018)

While Game One of the NBA Finals was known for J.R. Smith’s late-game blunder, it overshadowed LeBron James’ playoff career-high in scoring of 51 points that would’ve helped the Cavaliers set the tone of the series. Unfortunately, due to late game errors by George Hill and J.R. Smith, the Cavs would be swept by the Warriors.

4. 41 Points vs. Golden State Warriors (Game 5 of NBA Finals 2016)

Welcome to the 40/40 Club! 🔥 Six years ago today, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving dropped 41 points each in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to kickstart the Cavaliers 3-1 comeback over the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/zAahtUs9Pp — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 13, 2022

We all know LeBron James can score well over 40. However, this performance makes the list because James was able to drop 41 points while teammate Kyrie Irving replicated his scoring output in the same game. They became the first pair of teammates to accomplish this feat in the NBA Finals. But more importantly, their scoring output helped the Cavs extend the series to seven games enroute to a 1-3 series comeback that led to the franchise’s first NBA championship.

3. 57 Points vs. Washington Wizards (2017)

LeBron James 57 points in win vs Washington Wizards 2017 pic.twitter.com/NQ2sj16gJt — Mobley ama Cedi (@Clevelandliray) December 10, 2021

During his second stint with the Cavaliers, LeBron James often proved he was the King of the East. In fact, despite the departure of Kyrie Irving, James proved that he remained as the man to beat in the conference. In a 130-122 victory over the Wizards, James dropped 57 points, the second highest scoring output of his NBA career. He also added 11 rebounds and seven assists.

2. 48 Points vs. Detroit Pistons (Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals 2007)

On this day in 2007… LeBron James scored the Cavaliers' final 25 points in their 2OT Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 win vs. Detroit! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/YLyk8wVSYX — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 31, 2022

The Detroit Pistons were on a hot run that had their sights set on regaining championship glory. However, they didn’t expect that a young LeBron James would shut off their championship hopes. After going down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, James rallied the Cavaliers, including a 48-point explosion in Game Five that saw him score 25 points in the final frame of the contest that needed two overtimes to decide a victor. James’ performance powered the Cavs to his first NBA Finals appearance in 2007.

1. 61 Points vs. Charlotte Bobcats (2014)

LeBron James dropped a career-high 61 pts on Charlotte! (2014) pic.twitter.com/k5iGaJJB60 — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) June 28, 2020

While LeBron James has tallied many 50-point games in his career, there was one time when he surpassed 60. After suffering a broken nose, James was forced to wear a face mask. Although that often bothers players, a masked LeBron was a different breed. He dropped a career-high 61 points, spiked by eight of 10 shooting from deep in a blowout victory against the Bobcats. James’ 61 point output was not only his career-high but also holds the Miami Heat franchise record for most points scored in a game.