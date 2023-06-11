LeBron James is known for his lavish vacations following any postseason run in the NBA and now Nike will give him a beach-themed colorway for his latest signature Nike LeBron 20. Set to release on June, 22nd, we'll take a closer look at the “Message in a Bottle” LeBron 20. Check out our Sneaker news for more breaking content and release announcements.

UNKNWN x Nike LeBron 20 "Message in a Bottle" Releases June 22nd 📜 https://t.co/k9eJAM1Urt pic.twitter.com/V5s2GqR2aX — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) June 8, 2023

UNKNWN x Nike LeBron 20 “Message In A Bottle”

🗓️ June 17 (Courtyard Classic) / June 22 (In-Store & Online) pic.twitter.com/KmytpDykCP — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) June 9, 2023

The shoe is done in collaboration with UNKWN, a Miami-based retail store that James co-owns. The iteration of James' 20th pro model certainly takes cues from the beach as the star player has been known to enjoy himself on beaches all over the world during the offseason. Ahead of this offseason, James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers still remains in question. The theme for the shoe, “Message in a Bottle”, could be a subtle hint at James waiting for a sign to come to him during this offseason. Whether or not he makes a big decision about his future, there's no question that this upcoming LeBron 20 is a must-have.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The shoe features a thick suede upper that resembles the color of sand. The speckled midsole and tan outsole continue with the sand theme as the shoe stays consistent with its Earth tones. It features a double-swoosh on the outside panel. The base layer is a furry green suede, reminiscent of seaweed. The outer swooshes are iridescent blue and look identical in color to the Caribbean waters. Tiny hits of pink and orange grace the laces as nods to Miami and LeBron's “XX” logo appears on the lacelocks. The “XX” logo is also seen on the insole and LeBron's personal logo is stitched on the back heel.

All in all, this is one of the cleanest colorways of the LeBron 20 we've seen recently. They translate perfectly as a lifestyle shoe and it's clear that the materials will be of premium quality for this release. The shoes will initially be released at Nike and UNKWN's Courtyard Classic Basketball Event on June 17th, with a wider release following on Nike.com on June 22 for $210.

What do you think of these? Will you be grabbing a pair?