The 24 Hours of Le Mans is rolling out the red carpet for the legendary race's 100th anniversary Saturday. American icons and two of the greatest in their respective sports, LeBron James and Tom Brady, are in attendance in France for the grueling endurance race, per Eurosport.

The aura surrounding one of the biggest events in motor racing just got even more special with the presence of two transcendent athletes looming in Le Mans. James was especially excited to make the trip, as he had the privilege of serving as honorary starter for the proceedings.

The race is just as it sounds, a 24-hour battle on the track that is decided by the most distance covered. Brady and James were not the only notable guests in town. NASCAR is also getting in on the fun, only as competitors. A Garage 56 Camaro ZL1 will be driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, Formula One World Champion Jenson Button and Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.

LeBron James and Tom Brady have thrived on the biggest stages the sports world has to offer, but there is likely a different feel to partaking in the hysteria of a renowned international spectacle. As humbled as they are to be present for 24 Hours of Le Mans, racing is equally grateful to welcome in their massive star power.

Their attendance is a major coup for the sport and maybe a bit of a blow to tennis, with the French Open crowning their women's and men's singles champions the next two days in Paris, respectively. Surely, Roland Garros is clamoring for a combined 11 championship rings to grace their stadium.