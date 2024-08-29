LeBron James is coming off an incredible run with Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He has now turned his focus toward continuing preparations with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2024-25 season. Nevertheless, James is finding time to relax too. He had an interesting night with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and agent Rich Paul.

James posted an image of several wine bottles and tagged Green, Paul, and Maverick Carter on his Instagram story:

It seems LeBron James and the rest of the crew are taking advantage of their time before the regular season starts.

Rich Paul helped the Lakers star ink a two-year, $104 contract extension in early July. James' standout production during the 2023-24 season helped him land the deal. The 39-year-old averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and shot a career-high 41 percent on his three-pointers.

James will be joined by fellow star Anthony Davis and offensive threats D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.

Meanwhile, upstate, James' friend Draymond Green and the Warriors are looking to have a bounceback year. The Warriors finished the 2023-24 season with a positive record and earned an opportunity to make he playoffs through the play-in tournament but came up short against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors no longer have Klay Thompson, but they will remain a threat to James and Los Angeles.

The talent in the Western Conference seems to get more intense by the year. In addition to the Warriors, the Lakers have to worry about the Oklahoma City Thunder and the resurgence of the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant will be returning to Memphis' lineup following a suspension and season-ending injury.

Most Lakers fans remember the team's infamous battle with the Grizzlies during the first round of the 2023 playoffs. LA won, but they cannot underestimate Memphis or the other teams in the West during their next campaign.