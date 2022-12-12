By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Klutch Sports Group announced the signing of Bryce James to an NIL deal. Bryce, who’s LeBron James’ son, has a bright future ahead of him in the basketball world. Klutch Sports has confidence in Bryce James, as typically NIL deals only go to college athletes. However, Bryce James is a 15-year old high school player who features a high-ceiling.

Klutch Sports Group was originally founded by Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James and sports agent Rich Paul. It has grown into one of the most well-recognized sports agencies available today. In addition to LeBron, Klutch has been connected to fellow star NBA players including Anthony Davis and Trae Young. Klutch also represents a number of NFL players.

As for Bryce James, he’s already received a D-1 college offer. LeBron James could not hold back his excitement for Bryce after the D-1 offer came to fruition.

“(The offer is) the first of many to come (for Bryce),” LeBron shared.

LeBron James’ Lakers have endured a mediocre 2022-2023 campaign. LA entered last season with legitimate NBA Finals aspirations. But they ultimately missed the postseason altogether. They are aiming to reach the playoffs at the very least this year. LeBron previously admitted that he is still playing for a championship.

“I’m still playing at an extremely high level. I’m not out there to f*** around. What would I do that for? Me and (Tom) Brady. We’re the same people. We out there for championships,” LeBron said.

Bryce James will take his father’s win-first mindset and use it as motivation to find success moving forward.