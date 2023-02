The LEC Winter 2023 season kicks off this year’s professional League of Legends in EMEA! Read about the LEC Winter 2023 season Group Stage here.

LEC Winter 2023 Group Stage Format

This is the first split after the LEC restructured its season, going from two to three splits as well as re-introducing a best-of-three stage.

The top 8 teams from the Regular Season have been divided into 2 groups. Each group will play in a GSL Format with Best of Three matches. The top 2 teams in each group will advance to the Playoffs.

LEC Winter 2023 Group Stage Standings

Group A

Place Team Series Record 1 KOI 2-0 2 Team Vitality 1-1 3 Team Heretics 0-1 3 SK Gaming 0-1

Group B

Place Team Series Record 1 G2 Esports 2-0 2 MAD Lions 1-1 3 Astralis 0-1 3 Team BDS 0-1

Upcoming Matches

For the upcoming LEC weekend, the following matches are scheduled:

Team Heretics vs SK Gaming

February 18, 2023 1pm UTC

Astralis vs BDS

February 18, 2023 4pm UTC

Match Results

Team Vitality vs Team Heretics

Game 1 Bans VIT: Maokai, Draven, Sejuani, Vi, Lux TH: Ashe, Jax, Elise, Gwen, Zilean Picks VIT: Sion, Kindred, Syndra, Ezreal, Karma TH: K’Sante, Wukong, Azir, Caitlyn, Varus Result: VIT win in 26:56 (VIT 18 – 3 TH)

Game 2 Bans VIT: Maokai, Draven, Sejuani, Lulu, Azir TH: Ashe, Karma, Elise, Graves, Kindred Picks VIT: Jax, Wukong, Kassadin, Caitlyn, Lux TH: K’Sante, Vi, Viktor, Zeri, Nautilus Result: TH win in 26:29 (VIT 3 – 17 TH)

Game 3 Bans VIT: Maokai, Draven, Sejuani, Lulu, K’Sante TH: Karma, Ashe, Elise, Nautilus, Sion Picks VIT: Gragas, Kindred, Azir, Sivir, Renata Glasc TH: Jax, Vi, Syndra, Zeri, Soraka Result: VIT win in 39:41 (VIT 18 – 16 TH)



SK Gaming vs KOI

Game 1 Bans KOI: Elise, Draven, Zeri, Sion, Jax SK: Caitlyn, Ashe, Lucian, Azir, Gangplank Picks KOI: Gnar, Sejuani, Sylas, Sivir, Karma SK: Renekton, Maokai, Jayce, Xayah, Nautilus Result: KOI win in 27:33 (KOI 12 – 4 SK)

Game 2 Bans SK: Ashe, Karma, Varus, Gnar, Kassadin KOI: Elise, Draven, Vi, Maokai, Wukong Picks SK: Sion, Amumu, Azir, Caitlyn, Lux KOI: Aatrox, Sejuani, Sylas, Lucian, Nami Result: KOI win in 35:37 (SK 7 – 22 KOI)



MAD Lions vs Astralis

Game 1 Bans MAD: Caitlyn, Gangplank, Elise, Sylas, Kassadin AST: Lulu, Ashe, Sejuani, Jayce, Renekton Picks MAD: K’Sante, Maokai, Azir, Lucian, Nami AST: Jax, Vi, Ryze, Ezreal, Karma Result: MAD win in 27:32 (MAD 19 – 8 AST)

Game 2 Bans AST: Lulu, Maokai, Sejuani, Azir, Renekton MAD: Caitlyn, Elise, Varus, Wukong, Gangplank Picks AST: Jax, Jarvan IV, Sylas, Lucian, Nami MAD: Gragas, Vi, Ryze, Draven, Ashe Result: AST win in 27:12 (AST 26 – 11 MAD)

Game 3 Bans MAD: Caitlyn, Elise, Gangplank, Varus, Ezreal AST: Lulu, Ashe, Lucian, Renekton, Jayce Picks MAD: K’Sante, Sejuani, Azir, Aphelios, Thresh AST: Jax, Vi, Karma, Cassiopeia, Twitch Result: MAD win in 29:13 (MAD 21 – 13 AST)



G2 Esports vs Team BDS

Game 1 Bans G2: Heimerdinger, Ashe, Caitlyn, Lulu, Renata Glasc BDS: Draven, Elise, Maokai, Kalista, Lucian Picks G2: Jax, Lillia, Jayce, Kai’Sa, Nautilus BDS: Garen, Sejuani, Ryze, Zeri, Alistar Result: G2 win in 31:04 (G2 22 – 11 BDS)

Game 2 Bans BDS: Draven, Jayce, Kalista, Ryze, Kassadin G2: Heimerdinger, Ashe, Caitlyn, Renekton, Darius Picks BDS: Olaf, Elise, Azir, Zeri, Lulu G2: Jax, Bel’Veth, Sylas, Xayah, Nautilus Result: BDS win in 36:26 (BDS 23 – 7 G2)

Game 3 Bans G2: Ashe, Heimerdinger, Olaf, Ezreal, Zeri BDS: Draven, Maokai, Elise, Nautilus, Lucian Picks G2: Jax, Lillia, Jayce, Varus, Leona BDS: Renekton, Sejuani, Ryze, Caitlyn, Karma Result: G2 win in 22:54 (G2 27 – 5 BDS)



Team Vitality vs KOI

Game 1 Bans VIT: Caitlyn, Lucian, Azir, Gnar, Viktor KOI: Elise, Ashe, Karma, Jax, Sylas Picks VIT: Gwen, Sejuani, Jayce, Sivir, Lulu KOI: K’Sante, Vi, Orianna, Zeri, Soraka Result: KOI win in 33:18 (VIT 6 – 13 KOI)

Game 2 Bans KOI: Karma, Zeri, Elise, Jayce, Tristana VIT: Caitlyn, Sejuani, Lucian, Gnar, Renekton Picks KOI: K’Sante, Xin Zhao, Azir, Sivir, Ashe VIT: Olaf, Nidalee, Yone, Xayah, Nautilus Result: KOI win in 26:34 (KOI 25 – 10 VIT)



MAD Lions vs G2 Esports