Left 4 Dead 3 (L4D3) may have just been teased, following a CSGO2 leak from the same person who talked about it before.

Something weird just happened again, looks like CS:GO Source 2 executables going around, someone just sent me them, and it's legit. pic.twitter.com/8vTpPNygU6 — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) March 14, 2023

The supposed tease came from a tweet from Gabe Follower, who was one of the people who talked about the CSGO2 leak earlier this month. In their recent tweet, they talked about how they received CSGO2 executables. If these are, in fact, the new executables, then this lends even more credibility to the existence of CSGO2. However, people were quick to notice that Gabe Follower did not just include possible leaks about CSGO2.

If you look at the fourth image in the tweet, you will notice that the highlighted text reads “left4dead3”. This has once more set off speculation that Valve just might be working on a sequel to their hit game Left 4 Dead 2. Players have been waiting for a sequel to the 2009 game for as long as I can remember. In fact, the lack of a third Left 4 Dead game, alongside the lack of Half-Life 3, has spawned the meme that Valve doesn’t know how to count to 3. If anything, this proves that they actually can.

This is, however, not definitive proof that Left 4 Dead 3 is coming. A small snippet inside one line of code is not enough to confirm the existence of the game. Take this piece of news with a huge pile of salt. However, if Valve really is developing a third game in their famous zombie shooter franchise, let’s just hope they do better than Back 4 Blood did.

That’s all the information we have about the supposed Left 4 Dead 3 tease in the CSGO2 leak. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.