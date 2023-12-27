Wondering where the Legendary Pokemon locations are for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Part 2: The Indigo Disk? Here's what you'll need!

The ninth generation of mainline Pokemon video games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, has released its last and final DLC called “The Indigo Disk”. Within this downloadable content piece, three major features are added to the game: Miraidon and Koraidon having the ability to fly and take the skies, the utilization of the Synchro Machine that lets you be a Pokemon that you own, and lastly is having added 230 new and returning Pokemon which includes all the Starters and Legendary ones. In this article, we reveal all the Legendary Pokemon locations and how to catch them.

The Indigo Disk DLC

With the second and final DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet being introduced, so were the new features and storyline of the game. In case you missed it, the storyline picks up from where you left off in the first part of the DLC called “The Teal Mask” where it talked about traditions and the past. In The Indigo Disk DLC, you will now peer into the future and what causes the anomalies called Terastal events. We've made a great deal of doing an article that talks about the DLC's review and how it has the following (more appealing in our honest opinion) new features that let you fly with your box legendary, be and act like a Pokemon, and lastly – being able to catch several Pokemon.

The list of Legendary Pokemon, those that are coming from the 230 new and returning Pokemon are the following:

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Ho-Oh

Latios

Groudon

Reshiram

Solgaleo

Glastrier

Lugia

Latias

Kyogre

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Zekrom

Lunala

Spectrier

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Kubfu

Rayquaza

Kyurem

Necrozma

How to Catch Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet and their locations

Within the storyline of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will encounter and find the need to complete Blueberry Quests (that are ironically called BBQs). These painstakingly long and difficult BBQs yield great rewards so it's a definite must to go through them. For you to meet and encounter Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, there are certain conditions that you should meet – First is that you must have already completed the main storyline of the game – the base game, DLC Part 1: The Teal Mask, and DLC Part 2: The Indigo Disk (which means you have already beaten or captured Terapagos in Area Zero).

After completing the main storyline of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to find a character called Snacksworth (as seen above) at the Blueberry Academy. He will be found standing near the school's main entrance desk on the righthand side.

Since Snacksworth is a huge fan of Blueberry Quests, he will ask you to compete as many Blueberry Quests as you can to get special snacks that will let you spawn or encounter Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Take note, that you will need a total of 130 Solo Quests and 12 Group Quests to catch all Legendary Pokemon in this generation of Pokemon games.

10 Solo Quests in Pokemon Scarlet will yield you a legendary treat for the following Pokemon:

Raikou – Located by the pond on top of a mountain in West Province (Area One), east of Icerend Cave

– Located by the pond on top of a mountain in West Province (Area One), east of Icerend Cave Entei – Located by the savannah in East Province (Area Three), on a cliff that faces the ocean to the east

– Located by the savannah in East Province (Area Three), on a cliff that faces the ocean to the east Suicune – Located by the western island of Casseroya Lake

– Located by the western island of Casseroya Lake Ho-oh – Located at the top of the cliffs alongside South Province (Area Four)

– Located at the top of the cliffs alongside South Province (Area Four) Latios – Located below a lake in North Province (Area Two) just flying around in the area

– Located below a lake in North Province (Area Two) just flying around in the area Groudon – Located inside Alfornada Cave. The best way to find Groudon is to enter from Alfornada and head toward the giant glowing Tera Umbreaon since it will be on the cliff next to it.

– Located inside Alfornada Cave. The best way to find Groudon is to enter from Alfornada and head toward the giant glowing Tera Umbreaon since it will be on the cliff next to it. Reshiram – Located on a cliff south of Zapapico right next to a river in East Province (Area Two)

– Located on a cliff south of Zapapico right next to a river in East Province (Area Two) Solgaleo – Located on the roof of the Pokemon League, not the hardest place to reach and just hiding in plain sight

– Located on the roof of the Pokemon League, not the hardest place to reach and just hiding in plain sight Glastrier – Located west of the Dalizapa Passage Pokemon Center near some ruins

10 Solo Quests in Pokemon Violet will yield you a legendary treat for the following Pokemon:

Lugia – Located on a small island to the north of the Northern Paldea Sea above North Province (Area One) hanging out by the water

– Located on a small island to the north of the Northern Paldea Sea above North Province (Area One) hanging out by the water Latias – Located on the edge of the beach in South Province (Area Four) found flying around

– Located on the edge of the beach in South Province (Area Four) found flying around Kyogre – Located in the North Paldean Sea above Casseroya Lake just floating about

– Located in the North Paldean Sea above Casseroya Lake just floating about Cobalion – Located on a cliff in North Province (Area Two) overlooking the bamboo forest just enjoying its time there standing by a cliff

– Located on a cliff in North Province (Area Two) overlooking the bamboo forest just enjoying its time there standing by a cliff Terrakion – Located on a cliff west of the Great Crater of Paldea, south of Cascaraffa in West Province (Area One) minding its own business

– Located on a cliff west of the Great Crater of Paldea, south of Cascaraffa in West Province (Area One) minding its own business Virizion – Located in Tagtree Thicket, just north of the river

– Located in Tagtree Thicket, just north of the river Zekrom – Located at the top of a huge clifftop below Artazon in South Province (Area Five) casually just being there

– Located at the top of a huge clifftop below Artazon in South Province (Area Five) casually just being there Lunala – Located on a cliff edge south of Casseroya Lake, overlooking a small strip of beach from West Province (Area Two)

– Located on a cliff edge south of Casseroya Lake, overlooking a small strip of beach from West Province (Area Two) Spectrier – Located in the southern part of Glaseado Mountain near some ruins

Note that these Pokemon that are exclusive from one version can also be made available by trading or doing group quests with the game version opposite to yours.

These Pokemon are available to be captured on both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet:

Solo Quests

Articuno – Located somewhere by the lake west of Montenevera

– Located somewhere by the lake west of Montenevera Zapdos – Located somewhere at the top of the Poco Path Lighthouse

– Located somewhere at the top of the Poco Path Lighthouse Moltres – Located somewhere on top of a cliff in the northern area of the Asado Desert

– Located somewhere on top of a cliff in the northern area of the Asado Desert Kubfu – Located in a fast travel point that is by the waterfall (Fury Falls) in the North Province (Area Two) bamboo forest

Group Quests

Rayquaza – Located at the top edge of the Great Crater of Paldea, around South Province (Area Three)

– Located at the top edge of the Great Crater of Paldea, around South Province (Area Three) Kyurem – Located in Dalizapa Passage that can be accessed from the Pokemon Center directly north of the Great Crater of Paldea

– Located in Dalizapa Passage that can be accessed from the Pokemon Center directly north of the Great Crater of Paldea Necrozma – Located on a cliff to the east of Groundblight Shrine in Socarrat Trail, just hanging out by itself

Again, before you set out to check these locations around the Paldea region, make sure that you have the encounter treats that you would be getting from Snacksworth by accomplishing Blueberry Quests (BBQ) – That's 130 Solo Quests as well as 12 Group Quests that you will have to complete to capture all these legacy Legendary Pokemon in the ninth generation of Pokemon games. Make sure to also stock up on Poke Balls that you will be utilizing to finish up the task and capture these certified powerhouse Pokemon that would make a great addition to your competitive team or collection.

In case you need a refresher on Poke Balls and what their best uses are, you can check out our guide on what different Poke Ball uses are here. For those that can be found in the water, try utilizing a Net Ball, for those that are heavy, use a Heavy Ball, for Pokemon that are difficult to capture make sure to use a Timer Ball, for Pokemon that are below your current Pokemon's level make sure to use a Level Ball, for Pokemon that have high Speed Stats make sure to use a Fast Ball, and for Pokemon that can be found in caves or dark areas make sure to use a Dusk Ball.

Catch the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon like this article on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Legendary Pokemon Locations in The Indigo Disk DLC here on ClutchPoints Gaming!

Best of luck Trainers!