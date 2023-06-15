Jamie Vardy will go down as a Premier League and Leicester City legend. During his time with the Foxes, he has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the FA Community Shield. However, this season’s relegation will be one of the lowest moments of his domestic career.

Despite beating West Ham United 2-1 on the final Premier League day, the Foxes were sent to the Championship. They return to the Championship for the first time in nine years and are only the second Premier League champions to be relegated after Blackburn Rovers.

Vardy has always been a loyal member of the Leicester City squad. However, it is doubtful that the England International will stay at the King Power Stadium beyond this summer.

According to the reports from the Sun, the Foxes want to bring in Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, whose electric pace and movement have drawn comparisons with Vardy. If Yates comes to Leicester, he will be considered as the replacement for the English striker.

After a disappointing season, Leicester City wants to ensure they have the squad bases covered for next season. The addition of Yates would mean that Leicester City have started thinking about a new player to lead the line from next season. It could also mean that the 36-year-old Vardy won’t have a significant role to play for the 2016 Premier League champions from now on. Vardy won’t be the only Leicester City poised for an exit this summer. There are talks of James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Youri Tielemans all leaving the King Power Stadium this summer.