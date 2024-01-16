Leonardo DiCaprio introduced Martin Scorsese to the world of Studio Ghibli with Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke.

Apparently it was Leonardo DiCaprio who introduced Martin Scorsese to Studio Ghibli.

The actor, who has been directed by Scorsese six times, introduced the iconic filmmaker to some of the greatest animated films ever. He showed him two of Hayao Miyazaki's classic films as a starter.

A two-hit marathon from Leonardo DiCaprio

In a new Letterboxd interview, DiCaprio and Scorsese reflected on their relationship. This included DiCaprio introducing Scorsese to Studio Ghibli. “I was asked what films I introduced to you, but considering you’ve seen every film ever made up until 1980, it’s pretty hard to say,” DiCaprio said.

It was then revealed that Scorsese was shown Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke. Those are two of Miyazaki's finest works that were acclaimed upon their release. The former won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars and grossed nearly $400 million at the box office while the latter won several Japanese awards.

Studio Ghibli is one of the biggest animation studios in the world. Hayao Miyazaki's works are held in high regard and include My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, and The Wind Rises. The Boy and the Heron, his latest film, was released last year and could be in consideration for Oscars in the coming months.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have collaborated six times with Killers of the Flower Moon. Their first project was Gangs of New York, and DiCaprio has since become a staple of Scorsese's work.

In Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio leads it with Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. The film chronicles the conflict in the Osage Nation upon the discovery of oil. Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow also appear in the film.