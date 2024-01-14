Studio Ghibli now has the fourth highest grossing anime film in North America with the success of The Boy and the Heron.

Studio Ghibli is no stranger to accolades as the studio has produced some of the most critically acclaimed anime films in history, from Spirited Away to Only Yesterday and countless more. While the studio's latest release The Boy and the Heron added to this legacy, it has also been one of Studio Ghibli's biggest financial successes at the North American box office as it just added another accolade to the growing list of awards and nominations.

After roughly a month since its U.S. release, The Boy and the Heron has become the fourth-highest grossing anime film at North American box office according to ComicBook. The latest fare from acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki has brought in $40.5 million during its five-week run in the U.S., passing 2022's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero for the number four spot.

The number one spot belongs 1999's Pokemon: The First Movie, which had a massively successful run at the North American box office with $85.7 million during its run. 2021's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie stands at number two with $49.5 million followed by Pokemon the Movie 2000's $43.7 million haul.

While Pokemon: The First Movie and Demon Slayer are considered safe, it is still possible The Boy and the Heron could pass Pokemon the Movie 2000 for the number three spot.

It is the latest in a long list of accolades Studio Ghibli's latest film has accrued since it first hit movie screens in Japan on July 14, 2023. The Boy and the Heron has already made multiple best of 2023 lists, including from the National Board of Reviews, hinting that the film could be in-line for multiple Academy Award nominations.

The Boy and the Heron has also taken home the Golden Globe for Best Animate Feature, beating out other critically acclaimed fare such as Suzume and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The Boy and the Heron is in theaters.