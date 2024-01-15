The director couldn't have given a better complement to the actor.

Martin Scorsese has high praise for his actor pal, Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Killers of the Flower Moon director was at the NBR gala, where he praised the movie's star, DiCaprio, IndieWire reports.

Martin Scorsese calls Leonardo DiCaprio ‘one of the greatest actors'

First, the director talked about how the star couldn't be with him during the night.

“He couldn't make it here tonight for a really good reason,” Scorsese said. “He's right in the center doing prep for Paul Thomas Anderson's new film.”

He then went into how he got started working with Leo.

“Originally, Bob De Niro told me about Leo DiCaprio when he worked with him in This Boy's Life. He said, ‘You gotta work with this kid one day.' And at that time, De Niro never really recommended anyone to me. So in 23 years, we made six pictures together now…I have faith in him. I know I can depend on him. His immersion in the process of the person who's trying to play within the story is full. His fearlessness is something which has given me life when I make a film.”

The director added, “By the time we did Aviator and Departed, I felt a kind of resurgence of my own certain resurgence of my own energy, really, and in many ways, Killers of the Flower Moon is a culmination of all that work together. All the way up to the end when he's at the witness stand. I know I could just hold the camera on him and not cut away because I knew he would convey everything that was at that decisive moment. And we did one take, and I was moved on set, and that was it. One take, so I see him digging deeper into the corners of a human experience that many of us really can't even bear to even acknowledge the weakness and the delusions of this guy in the film. You hate him but you tend to also love him…all the contradictions of what it is to be human. I really know he's one of the truly one of the greatest actors in the history of movies. I thank him for everything.”

A compliment from Martin Scorsese doesn't get much better than that.