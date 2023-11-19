The Titanic actor Leondardo DiCaprio opened up in interview about how Martin Scorsese is his 'cinematic father figure.'

Regarding a high compliment, Leonardo DiCaprio gives director Martin Scorsese a pretty big one.

The Titanic actor looks at the award-winning director as a “cinematic father figure,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Leonardo DiCaprio's thoughts on Martin Scorsese

“It's hard to articulate in a short time other than saying he's been very much a cinematic father figure to me, much like Mr. De Niro has,” DiCaprio said. “I've always looked up to them as the great duo of my generation as far as cinematic achievements are concerned.”

Leonardo DiCaprio calls Martin Scorsese his “cinematic father figure.” “What can one even say about Marty besides the fact he's truly a national treasure.” (Source: https://t.co/jFDR2o3Bc7) pic.twitter.com/lQtia4yUxE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 17, 2023

He went on to add, “All of my actor friends and I have just studied their work and their films together, so to be able to do six films now with Marty and then 30 years later — after my first starring role — getting to do a collaboration with all three of them was kind of mind-blowing.”

Leo is referring to Killers of the Flower Moon. It's the new Scorsese-directed film that stars him, De Niro, and Lily Gladstone. The crime drama set in the 1920s that focuses on the killings of the Osage Nation when, on their tribal land, oil was discovered.

Along with this new film, DiCaprio has worked with Scorsese on six other films. They include Gangs of New York, The Departed, The Aviator, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Streeet.

As for the director's take on the actor, he said, “He has range. He keeps growing. He also has a lot of courage.”

It sounds as if there's going to be much more Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to come.