Sharon Stone paid Leonardo DiCaprio's salary when they starred in Sam Raimi's The Quick and the Dead back in 1995.

When Leonardo DiCaprio starred with Sharon Stone in The Quick and the Dead, he had a contractual issue. Stone helped resolve it and DiCaprio is thankful.

“I've thanked her many times”

In her 2021 memoir, Stone revealed that she paid DiCaprio's salary for The Quick and the Dead. Talking to E! News, DiCaprio expressed his gratitude for the gesture.

“I've thanked her many times,” DiCaprio revealed to E! News. “I don't know if I sent her an actual, physical thank you gift, but I cannot thank her enough.”

He added that Stone is “amazing.” DiCaprio also noted that Stone did the same gesture “with myself and Russell Crowe at the time.”

After all, DiCaprio was still on the rise at this time. At the time, he was in his early twenties and was fresh off roles in This Boy's Life and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. The Quick and the Dead continued his rise to fame before he starred in Romeo + Juliet, Marvin's Room, and Titanic in the following years.

The Quick and the Dead continued putting a spotlight on Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, he's one of the biggest stars in the world. He has starred in the likes of Catch Me If You Can, Gangs of New York, The Departed, Inception, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Revenant.

In recent years, DiCaprio starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Don't Look Up. Killers of the Flower Moon re-teamed him with Martin Scorsese for the sixth time.

Sharon Stone is known for her roles in Basic Instinct and Casino. In the case of the latter, Stone was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Scorsese's film. She's also starred in Silver, The Specialist, and Sphere.