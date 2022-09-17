‘Let’s kick his a**’: Odell Beckham Jr. sends strong message to Canelo Alvarez ahead of trilogy fight vs. Gennady Golovkin

It is clear who Odell Beckham Jr. is going to support when Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin meet on Saturday for their trilogy fight.

The two fighters are set to meet in Las Vegas this weekend in what could very well be the final instalment of their heated rivalry. And so ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, Beckham Jr. made a call to Alvarez to show his support and hype him up ahead of his fight.

During a FaceTime call, the NFL superstar and free agent showered Alvarez with compliments before asking him to convincingly take down Golovkin.

“Big fan of you, you made me like boxing… Let’s go ahead, let’s kick his a**. Let’s show him one, two and the third one is all you,” Beckham Jr. said to Alvarez, as transcribed by Daily Mail.

OBJ shared the video of their conversation on Twitter as well.

I got @Canelo Late stoppage or UD pic.twitter.com/Yoa5iwjt79 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 16, 2022

Canelo Alvarez, for his part, showed his appreciation for Odell Beckham Jr. He also promised to live up to his expectations, saying “for you my friend.”

Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are looking to settle their long and controversial rivalry that started in 2017. In their first meeting, the fight ended in a draw despite many believing Golovkin should have gotten the win. In their rematch in 2018, Alvarez took the victory, albeit via majority decision.

With that said, their third bout definitely holds great importance to stop all the talks about their rivalry once and for all.