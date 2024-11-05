It sounds like Oasis’ impending reunion between Liam and Noel Gallagher is not just for the tour, but they may also release new music.

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, asked Liam for his thoughts on Noel’s new Oasis material. He gave a two-word response that should excite fans.

“Blown away,” he praised.

Gallagher has been teasing a new Oasis album with new music for a while. On September 7, 2024, Gallagher revealed that a new Oasis album is “already finished.”

Fans will have to wait and see when the album drops. It could come out before the Oasis reunion tour commences in July 2025. The album will help supplement their legendary back catalog that will make its way into the setlist.

The upcoming Oasis reunion tour

The world was rocked when Oasis announced a reunion tour with Liam and Noel Gallagher. It is the first time they will play live since 2009, and it is happening 15 years after their tumultuous breakup.

The reunion tour was first announced on August 27, 2024, days before the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, Definitely Maybe.

Currently, 38 shows are planned for the itinerary. The tour will begin on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. After five homecoming shows in Manchester, England, Oasis will perform five shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

They will then play five shows across Scotland and Ireland before embarking on a North American leg of the tour. Oasis will return to Wembley Stadium for two more shows before heading to Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Cage the Elephant, Richard Ashcroft, and Cast will open for Oasis during their reunion tour.

The tour comes years after the group’s initial breakup. That was due to the band pulling out of performances at the V Festival and Rock en Seine. Noel Gallagher first left the group and subsequently formed the High Flying Birds.

Liam Gallagher and the remaining Oasis members formed Beady Eye. They stayed together until 2014 before disbanding. Since then, Gallagher has been embarking on a solo career.

As a solo artist, he has released three studio albums. Additionally, he has recorded an album with John Squire. It now sounds like an eighth Oasis album is coming to add to his discography.

How did the band first gain fame?

In 1994, Oasis burst onto the scene with their debut album, Definitely Maybe. The album was preceded by hit singles “Supersonic,” “Shakermaker,” and “Live Forever.” Definitely Maybe also features some of the band’s biggest songs like “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” and “Digsy’s Dinner.”

A year later, the band followed that up with their second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? The album was also a hit, featuring some of the band’s signature songs like “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” and “Champagne Supernova.”

In 1997, the band released their third album, Be Here Now. The album features “Stand by Me,” one of their biggest songs. It also features “All Around the World” and “Don’t Go Away.”

Throughout the rest of their run, the band released four more studio albums. Their seventh and final album, Dig Out Your Soul, was released on October 6, 2008.