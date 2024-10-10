Do not expect to see Liam and Noel Gallagher doing interviews together before their 2025 Oasis reunion tour.

Liam, as active as ever on X, revealed the reason why on the platform in a fan exchange. One fan replied to one of his posts theorizing that “Noel doesn’t want to do interviews with you because you’re funnier.” Liam Gallagher then stepped in with the real reason.

“We don’t want to do interviews [because] we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship,” his response explained.

Another fan asked why he is not doing any interviews at all. He had a three-word response for the fan: “Can’t be arsed.”

Well, there you have it. The Gallagher brothers do not want to be pestered about their relationship. For years, the two took public shots at each other in the media before the Oasis reunion.

It is now about the music. The band is set to embark on their first tour in over 15 years in 2025. Hopefully, the move to not do interviews bodes well for Oasis making it through their 2025 reunion tour.

They have a little under a year to prepare for their upcoming tour. The tour will start on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. A total of 30 shows are planned for the tour.

What is Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour?

Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour was announced right before the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe. After starting the tour in Wales, they will perform five shows in their home city of Manchester, England, before going to London for five shows.

The band is then set to perform in Scotland and Ireland before returning to London at the end of September. In between then, Oasis will visit North America for nine shows in Toronto, Canada; Chicago, Illinois; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Pasadena, California; and Mexico City, Mexico.

As of now, the tour is set to conclude with a brief Oceania leg. Oasis will perform in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, on October 31 and November 1, respectively.

Fans will otherwise have to wait and see if they announce more shows. Cage the Elephant was announced as their opening act for their North American leg.

Why did they break up?

Oasis originally split in 2009 after canceling shows at the V Festival and Rock en Seine. After the latter cancelation, Noel Gallagher announced that he had left the band. He quickly performed the High Flying Birds shortly after.

Meanwhile, the remaining Oasis members continued under a new name, Beady Eye. They remained together until 2014, releasing two studio albums.

The band burst onto the scene in 1994 with their debut album, Definitely Maybe. It features hit songs like “Live Forever” and “Supersonic.”

A year later, they released their second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? The album once again featured hit songs. Noel’s most famous work, “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” is on the album. The band’s other signature song, “Wonderwall,” is also featured. Surely, the band will play all of the hits fans love during their reunion tour.