LiAngelo Ball, often overshadowed by his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, has found a fresh way to capture the spotlight. His new track, “Tweaker,” debuted Friday, and the Cleveland Cavaliers wasted no time embracing it. After their win over the Mavericks, the Cavs’ locker room transformed into an impromptu listening party, with Donovan Mitchell humorously calling out a teammate for already knowing the lyrics to the catchy tune, per X.

“C’mon, fam,” Mitchell said, interrupting his own interview as the song played in the background. “The fact that you already know the words, the song just came out!” As laughter filled the room, Mitchell capped the moment with a shoutout to Ball, solidifying the song's growing impact on both the basketball and music worlds.

The buzz began earlier in the week when Ball, performing under his rapper name G3, previewed “Tweaker” on a live stream. Fans quickly latched onto its nostalgic early 2000s vibe, comparing it to tracks synonymous with the PS2-era sports games. Social media amplified the hype, with creative users syncing the song to classic music videos and praising its throwback sound.

A New Lane for LiAngelo

LiAngelo’s pivot to music comes after a challenging basketball journey. While Lonzo and LaMelo have found success in the NBA, LiAngelo has struggled to make a lasting impression. He briefly played in the JBA, G-League, and overseas but never secured a permanent spot in the league. Despite the setbacks, his latest creative venture has sparked fresh enthusiasm among fans.

“Tweaker” is now streaming on platforms like Apple Music, with Ball's brother Lonzo helping spread the word. Many are curious whether this musical chapter could establish him as a dual-sport and entertainment talent. Fans have long noted that transitioning from basketball to music often proves difficult, but LiAngelo seems determined to rewrite that narrative.

On a recent live stream, LiAngelo Ball hinted at his continued basketball ambitions, mentioning his hopes of re-entering the G-League. While his on-court future remains uncertain, “Tweaker” showcases a confident and creative side that fans hadn’t seen before. Whether this success reinvigorates his basketball career or solidifies him as a rising star in music, LiAngelo Ball is proving he can still command attention in unexpected ways.