Before the start of the 2023 WNBA season, the New York Liberty were billed as one of the league's superteams alongside the Las Vegas Aces. With the additions of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot to go alongside Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney, the Liberty presented a lineup of firepower few teams could match. To have a shot at a championship though, teams need solid depth around their stars and the Liberty certainly had that as well with players such as Kayla Thornton and Marine Johannes. The Liberty will get another key reserve back on the active roster this week with the return of center Stefanie Dolson as per Jackie Powell of The Next. Stefanie Dolson had been sidelined with ankle injury.

Via #WNBA transactions indicate that the Liberty have released Epiphanny Prince from her hardship contract. A league source tells @thenexthoops that Stefanie Dolson will be set active tomorrow and will give it a go. pic.twitter.com/NrsF1IHoGX — Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) August 10, 2023

Stefanie Dolson suffered the ankle injury near the end of June and has been sidelined since. In order to have enough available players on the roster, the Liberty had signed Epiphanny Prince to a hardship contract. Amid the return of Dolson, the team had terminated Prince's hardship contract. Dolson was a key member of the Chicago Sky's 2021 championship team and the Liberty are hoping she can help them win a ring this season.

In 11 games before the injury, Dolson had been averaging 3.4 points per game, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists with splits of 53.8 percent shooting from the field, 14.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She had been playing a little over 12 minutes per game which is a career-low.

Dolson's return comes just in time as the Liberty enter the final month of the season before the playoffs.