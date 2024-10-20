ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Lynx take on the New York Liberty. Our WNBA Finals odds series has our Lynx Liberty prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Lynx Liberty.

We have arrived at the last game of the 2024 WNBA season, the fifth and deciding game of a memorable and riveting WNBA Finals series between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty. These two teams entered the postseason as the two best teams in the league. They both lived up to the billing and met in the Finals. They have produced a championship series worthy of their stature and achievements. No one can doubt that these teams are the class of the league. Now they decide, once and for all, which team will lift the trophy and celebrate a hard-fought title.

Either the Lynx will win their first WNBA title since 2017 and become the first WNBA franchise with five league championships, or the Liberty — a charter member of the WNBA in 1997 — will win their first WNBA title.

Either Minnesota's Napheesa Collier will attain a new level of stardom, with the Liberty losing in back-to-back WNBA Finals series on their home floor, or Sabrina Ionescu — who was denied a chance to win the 2020 Women's NCAA Tournament at Oregon due to the pandemic, in a year when the Ducks were the favorite to win it all — will win her first WNBA championship alongside veteran Breanna Stewart, who has previously won the WNBA title with the Seattle Storm.

Either Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve stacks a WNBA title on top of Olympic gold (Team USA) in 2024, or New York coach Sandy Brondello will win a second WNBA title (2014, Phoenix Mercury) and add a WNBA trophy to an Olympic bronze medal she won as coach of Team Australia in France this past summer.

So many storylines are in play, but the main story of these Finals is that the basketball has been dramatic and compelling in each game. Three of the four games have been decided by one score — three points or fewer — while the fourth game was a two-point game midway through the fourth quarter. Minnesota erased an 18-point deficit to win Game 1 in New York. The Liberty wiped out a 15-point deficit to win Game 3 in Minneapolis. Collier won Game 1 on a tough jump shot in the last 10 seconds. Ionescu won Game 3 on a long 3-pointer in the final five seconds. The Lynx won Game 4 and extended the series on two tiebreaking free throws in the final three seconds. This series has been one unending thrill ride, and it will be fascinating to see how Game 5 pressure affects both sides.

Minnesota had to play a deciding Game 5 in the WNBA semifinals, but that was a home game versus Connecticut. This is a road Game 5. Will Minnesota benefit from having endured a deciding game, or will the Lynx be a little more tired as a result of having played more basketball?

It's worth noting that Games 1-3 were played with two days off between games (Thursday-Sunday-Wednesday), while Games 4 and 5 (Friday-Sunday) are being played with only one day off. Game 5 is being played with only one day off and travel between cities. It makes this game harder to pin down, not easier … which feels right, in a sense, given how unpredictable and close this series has been.

Here are the Lynx-Liberty WNBA Finals odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Finals Odds: Lynx-Liberty Odds

Minnesota Lynx: +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +198

New York Liberty: -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lynx vs Liberty

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free trial)*

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

Napheesa Collier can be trusted in a defining situation. She helped Cheryl Reeve and Team USA win Olympic gold. Now she arrives at another championship game. Don't expect her to fail. The Lynx are getting 5.5 points in a series in which the margin of victory has been under 3.5 points in three of the four games.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty have waited 12 months for this game. This is their chance to win a championship on their home floor. They have come too far to fall short now. They're not going to squander this chance.

Final Lynx-Liberty Prediction & Pick

The Liberty have been the better team for most of this series. They get the decider on their home court. We don't think the Liberty will fail. Take New York.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Lynx-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Liberty -5.5