During 2023 spring training, the MLB was focused on transitioning everyone to its new pace-of-play rules. This year, the league has a potential uniform crisis on its hands. The unveiling of the game's new Nike jerseys sparked critical reactions from players and fans alike, but the latest apparel-based issue could make it extremely difficult to keep attention on the action.
“The universal concern is the pant,” MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark told The Athletic. “Each conversation with the guys is yielding more information. A lot of the rhetoric (Wednesday) was confirmation that it appears the pants are see-through.”
Now that could be a problem. Teams like the Cincinnati Reds will have to begin spring training games in old pants due to a shortage of new Nike ones. While thriftiness should never be scoffed at, especially in this day and age, this is not a good look for one of the most recognizable brands in the world. It is also obviously a negative for baseball, with the sport potentially drawing more national acknowledgement for something other than the actual on-field product.
There is time for the MLB to properly address this wardrobe matter before Opening Day on March 28, but it is more widespread than one would reasonably expect.
“There are teams that have pants and jerseys,” Tony Clark said. “There are some teams that don’t have pants. There are other teams that are supposed to be receiving certain things before the start of the year. There are others that — in the event they have an issue with the pants and a player needs a new pair — don’t have anything in reserve.”
This MLB uniform situation sounds like a job best-suited for George Costanza. Though, Don Mattingly might disagree.