French Ligue 1 will feature this exciting match between first-seed Paris Saint-Germain (21-3-4) and 10th-seed Lyon (11-8-9). Check our analysis on the Ligue 1 odds series, which features our prediction and pick on the PSG-Lyon game.

After their exits in the Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain will be focusing on getting the domestic title in France. PSG recently lost against Rennes 2-0.

Lyon is currently in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings and has not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Nantes last month and will need to take it up a notch to stand a chance in this fixture.

Here are the PSG-Lyon soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ligue 1 Odds: PSG-Lyon Odds

Paris Saint-Germain: -260

Olympique Lyon: +550

Draw: +390

Over 2.5 Goals: -198

Under 2.5 Goals: +160

How to Watch PSG vs. Lyon

TV: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DAZN

Stream: Azaon Prime, Fanatiz, Sling World Sports, Sling Latino

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why PSG Can Beat Lyon

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After enjoying a prolific international break, PSG’s superstar duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe return to their club hoping to ignite a final push for a Ligue 1 title.

Their first match back sees them take on familiar foes Olympique Lyonnais, who are in the midst of a rollercoaster season that has them back in ninth in the Ligue 1 table.

Messi and Mbappe may not be in full force together at PSG, but now is the best time to bring their best boots. Both had positive showings with their national teams. Messi scored his 800th club goal and 100th international goal while on a victory tour with Argentina, beating Panama and Curacao, while Mbappe picked up a brace against the Netherlands in a resounding 4-0 win in the Euros.

With no Champions League football to lean on down the stretch, a wounded PSG side will hope to navigate the remaining few months of the season and secure the French domestic title for a second straight campaign and their fifth domestic of the last six years.

They sit seven points clear of second-place Marseille, which represents a decent cushion but not an insurmountable one with 10 matches remaining. PSG has scored 68 goals this campaign, thanks to 14.9 total shots and 5.4 corner kicks per match. PSG has also kept 11 clean sheets.

Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe, and Nordi Mukiele are absent for the Parisians. Carlos Soler, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Fabian Ruiz will provide enough support to the Messi-Mbappe frontline. Christophe Galtier is also slotted to retain the Marquinhos-Pereira-Hakimi-Mendes back-four lineup with Gianluigi Donnarumma as the starting goalkeeper.

Why Lyon Can Beat PSG.

With a Coupe de France semi-final against Nantes coming up, Lyon is unlikely to give the trip to Paris their full priority this weekend. Laurent Blanc’s men are comfortably in mid-table and have little chance of achieving more unless several other results elsewhere go in their favor. Getting three points here may springboard Lyon into seventh place.

Lyon has proven difficult to beat in recent weeks but lacks the X-factor to convert draws into wins. They have drawn three and won just one of their previous five Ligue 1 games. Regardless, the Lions have been unbeaten in the last five games, scoring nine goals in those games.

Lyon has troubled PSG in the past and will need to play out of their skins to pull off a result in this match.

The visitors have a largely fully-fit squad to choose from for the night. Chelsea loanee Malo Gusto is still ruled out. Anthony Lopes is back in training following a finger injury and should be in contention to make the squad for the game.

Alexander Lacazette is primed to take central striker duties. He will be supported up front with the attacking styles of Amin Sarr, Bradley Barcola, and Rayan Cherki. Lyon will need to improve their 1.5 per game output by tallying more than 13.5 total shots, 10.0 successful dribbles, and 5.2 corners.

Final PSG-Lyon Prediction & Pick

PSG appears to be the better team on paper but they lack the cohesive playstyle they showed at the early start of the season. Lyon is imposing itself to get to the top six of the French league, but they are not blessed with wins in their recent outings. A high-scoring affair is predicted in this game, but the Parisians will get the win over the Lions.

Final PSG-Lyon Prediction & Pick: PSG (-260), Over 2.5 goals (-198)