Like a Dragon: Ishin! has lots of mini-games which keep your gameplay fresh, find out where to find each mini-game here.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Mini-Game List

“Get ready to spend countless hours drinking the night away, dancing, karaoke and… racing chickens?”

Across the whole map, the following mini-games can be played:

Buyo Dancing

Can be done at Nichibuza in Rakunai. You can partake in this traditional Japanese dance and takes the form of a rhythm game in Like a Dragon: Ishin! More complicated dances means that the difficulty can ramp up, too.

Chicken Racing

Can be done in Rakunai. This involves betting on chickens as they run around a track, with different things to bet on. While the payout can be huge at times, the luck and difficulty Chicken Racing offers makes it a challenging (and sometimes frustrating) gamble.

Cho-han, Koi-koi, Oicho-kabu, Poker

Can all be played in the Gambling Den located in Rakugai. The gambling den offers lots of Japanese gambling games as well as other card games, making it a nice and comfy way to enjoy the world of Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Fishing

Use the boat in the southern part of the map to choose different fishing location. Cast your rod, wait for fish to bite, and reel them in. The fish you catch can be sold at your estate or cooked.

Karaoke

The Karaoke returns to Like a Dragon: Ishin! Sing your favorite tracks over at the Utamaruya singing bar in Fushimi. Players familiar with the other Yakuza games will be at home with this mini-game, as the playstyle remains the same with buttons having to be pressed at the perfect moment as dictated by the prompts.

Other Mini-Games

There are a plenty of other mini-games, such as Sake Showdown, Udon Shop, Cannon Coaching, and “Sensual Healing,” all marked by pink dice icons on your map. Explore the world of Like a Dragon: Ishin! and its iconic mini-games!

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam. It also comes with some DLC! Check out our full DLC list here.