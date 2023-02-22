Like a Dragon: Ishin! has just released, and your experience can be elevated with some DLC. Find out what each free and paid DLC contains here.
“Like a Dragon: Ishin!” is a complete, fully-fledged remake of the original 2014 title of the same name. Set in Kyo in the Bakumatsu era, the story revolves around a man named Sakamoto Ryoma. Ryoma gives up his name and becomes Saito Hajime, infiltrating the Shinsengumi in order to avenge his mentor.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! DLC
Like A Dragon: Ishin is now available, and it features returning characters from the Yakuza series, playing different roles in the story. Not only that, but a free DLC featuring popular content creators such as Nyatasha Nyanners and Alex Moukala was also announced!
A special skin for Ryoma called “The Dragon of Dojima” is also available, allowing players to experience the Bakumatsu era as the legendary Dragon of Dojima, Kazuma Kiryu.
Each platform and edition also come with a special free DLC.
Some of the content below, particularly the “Expansion Kits,” have disclaimers and reminders noted within them to manually save the game after collecting the materials. If you do not do so, the materials may disappear so make sure you save after collecting the items in-game.
Free DLC – Elite Trooper Card Set
“Advance through the story and unleash their power!
This pack contains special Trooper Cards that can be used from Chapter 5 of the main story.”
These can be collected from Bakumatsu Bob on the first floor of Teradaya as soon as Chapter 2 of the main story is reached.
Troopers can be used from Chapter 5 of the main story onwards.
Contents:
- Legendary Trooper: Rahul Kohli
- Legendary Trooper: Kenny Omega
- Legendary Trooper: Nyatasha Nyanners
- Legendary Trooper: Cohh Carnage
- Legendary Trooper: Alex Moukala
- Legendary Trooper: VampyBitMe
Free DLC – Snowcap
“A blade whose swing is said to be like warm sake on a wintry day. Quickly charges up your Heat Gauge, and drinking alcohol will increase this effect.”
This DLC is included with the purchase of the PlayStation 4 or 5 Edition.
Contents:
- Snowcap
Free DLC – Poet Immortal
“A sword suited for artists. Legends speak of it slaying thirty-six men at a time. Increases the power of Swordsman’s charge attack.”
This DLC is included with the purchase of the Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, or Windows Edition.
Contents:
- Poet Immortal
Free DLC – Dragon’s Clutch
“A finely decorated katana with a blade that shines like gossamer itself, dazzling one’s foes. An enemy who is struck will be temporarily blinded and immobilized.”
This DLC is included with the purchase of the Steam Edition.
Contents:
- Dragon’s Clutch
All In One Pack (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition)
“Change Ryoma’s appearance and haori, as well as that of the Shinsengumi captains! Take on the extreme challenge of the Ishin! difficulty level! Gain access to items that grant experience points, materials for upgrading weapons, as well as Trooper Cards! All this and more bonus content.”
Physical and digital copies of the Standard Edition can be upgraded to the Digital Deluxe Edition, which will include the All In One Pack DLC.
Contents:
- Shinsengumi Enjoyment Set
- Ryoma Growth Support Kit
- Sword Upgrade Materials Kit
- Gun Upgrade Materials Kit
- Third Division Armament Expansion Kit
- (Digital Deluxe exclusive) The Dragon of Dojima Skin
Digital Deluxe Exclusive – The Dragon of Dojima Skin (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and All In One Pack)
“Obtain a truly one-of-a-kind skin that allows Ryoma to experience the Bakumatsu era as the legendary Dragon of Dojima, Kazuma Kiryu.”
The skin can only be obtained by purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition or the All In One pack and cannot be purchased separately.
Contents:
- Ryoma Skin: Dragon of Dojima
Shinsengumi Enjoyment Set (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and All In One Pack)
“Change Ryoma’s appearance and haori, as well as that of the Shinsengumi captains! Additionally, take on the extreme challenge of the Ishin! difficulty level.”
The costumes as well as the appearance of Shinsengumi captains can be changed at Teradaya.
Ryoma’s haori will only reflect the changes past Chapter 5 of the main story. The changes will also not be visible in parts where Ryoma does not wear a haori. His clothing can be changed freely in the Bakumatsu Premium Adventure postgame mode.
Contents:
- Difficulty level: Ishin!
- Skin: Scarred Ryoma
- Skin: Shinobi Ryoma
- Skin: Kabuki Ryoma
- Skin: Chicken Ryoma
- Haori: Fiery Soul
- Haori: Golden
- Haori: Big Catch
- Haori: Cherry Blossom
- Haori: Midnight
- Haori: Dawn of the Tojo
- Haori: Great Beauty
- Haori: Proud Sumo
- Haori: Sushi Served Fresh
- Haori: Elegant Teacup
- Haori: Dragon Samurai
- Haori: Festival Wear
Ryoma Growth Support Kit (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and All In One Pack)
“This pack contains items that will grant you experience points and help Ryoma back to his feet should he fall in battle.”
Make sure you manually save the game after collecting the content under this DLC. Failure to do so may result in these items disappearing.
Contents:
- Red Daifuku x3
- Yellow Daifuku x3
- Blue Daifuku x3
- Green Daifuku x3
- Training Daifuku x3
- Sacrifice Stone x1
Sword Upgrade Materials Kit (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and All In One Pack)
“This pack contains materials used to enhance your swords.
These include items that are hard to come by, such as “Kiwami Hammer”, which maxes out the grade of weapons when crafting, or “Sphere Seal: Kiwami”, which is guaranteed to raise the rank of a seal. Such things are indispensable in these times.
This content can be bought an unlimited number of times.”
Make sure you manually save the game after collecting the content under this DLC. Failure to do so may result in these items disappearing.
Contents:
- Pearl x1
- Fluorite x1
- Marksman’s Fan x1
- Precious Steel x15
- Silver Scrap x20
- Gold Nugget x20
- Gold Chunk x20
- Kiwami Hammer x1
- Sphere Seal: Kiwami x2
Gun Upgrade Materials Kit (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and All In One Pack)
“This pack contains materials used to enhance your firearms. Stay on the cutting edge of warfare. These include items that are hard to come by, such as ‘Kiwami Hammer’, which maxes out the grade of weapons when crafting, or ‘Sphere Seal: Kiwami’, which is guaranteed to raise the rank of a seal. Such things are indispensable in these times.
This content can be bought an unlimited number of times.”
Make sure you manually save the game after collecting the content under this DLC. Failure to do so may result in these items disappearing.
Contents:
- Obsidian Chunk x1
- Marksman’s Fan x1
- Dragon Whisker x1
- Exquisite Cogwheel x20
- Rusty Spring x20
- Small Wind-up Device x15
- Gold Hammer x1
- Kiwami Hammer x1
- Sphere Seal: Kiwami x2
Third Division Armament Expansion Kit (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and All In One Pack)
“This pack grants you some of the most famed troopers of the era, as well as tools to elevate your squads to new heights.
This content can be bought an unlimited number of times.”
Make sure you manually save the game after collecting the content under this DLC. Failure to do so may result in these items disappearing.
Troopers can be used from Chapter 5 of the main story onwards.
Contents:
- Legendary Trooper: Kasuga Ichinojo
- Legendary Trooper: Nishitani Kiyotaka
- Legendary Trooper: Mukoda Sae
- Legendary Trooper: Makimura Mako
- Legendary Trooper: Toranosuke
- Legendary Trooper: Yama-goroshi
- Legendary Trooper: Drumstick
- Legendary Trooper: Mamezo
- Epic Trooper: Attack Instructor x3
- Epic Trooper: Defense Instructor x3
- Epic Trooper: Medical Instructor x3
- Epic Trooper: Assist Instructor x3
- Epic Trooper: Support Instructor x3
- Promotion Jewel x2
- Gold Plate x5