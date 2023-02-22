Like a Dragon: Ishin! has just released, and your experience can be elevated with some DLC. Find out what each free and paid DLC contains here.

“Like a Dragon: Ishin!” is a complete, fully-fledged remake of the original 2014 title of the same name. Set in Kyo in the Bakumatsu era, the story revolves around a man named Sakamoto Ryoma. Ryoma gives up his name and becomes Saito Hajime, infiltrating the Shinsengumi in order to avenge his mentor.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! DLC

Like A Dragon: Ishin is now available, and it features returning characters from the Yakuza series, playing different roles in the story. Not only that, but a free DLC featuring popular content creators such as Nyatasha Nyanners and Alex Moukala was also announced!

A special skin for Ryoma called “The Dragon of Dojima” is also available, allowing players to experience the Bakumatsu era as the legendary Dragon of Dojima, Kazuma Kiryu.

Each platform and edition also come with a special free DLC.

Some of the content below, particularly the “Expansion Kits,” have disclaimers and reminders noted within them to manually save the game after collecting the materials. If you do not do so, the materials may disappear so make sure you save after collecting the items in-game.

Free DLC – Elite Trooper Card Set

“Advance through the story and unleash their power!

This pack contains special Trooper Cards that can be used from Chapter 5 of the main story.”

These can be collected from Bakumatsu Bob on the first floor of Teradaya as soon as Chapter 2 of the main story is reached.

Troopers can be used from Chapter 5 of the main story onwards.

Contents:

Legendary Trooper: Rahul Kohli

Legendary Trooper: Kenny Omega

Legendary Trooper: Nyatasha Nyanners

Legendary Trooper: Cohh Carnage

Legendary Trooper: Alex Moukala

Legendary Trooper: VampyBitMe

Free DLC – Snowcap

“A blade whose swing is said to be like warm sake on a wintry day. Quickly charges up your Heat Gauge, and drinking alcohol will increase this effect.”

This DLC is included with the purchase of the PlayStation 4 or 5 Edition.

Contents:

Snowcap

Free DLC – Poet Immortal

“A sword suited for artists. Legends speak of it slaying thirty-six men at a time. Increases the power of Swordsman’s charge attack.”

This DLC is included with the purchase of the Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, or Windows Edition.

Contents:

Poet Immortal

Free DLC – Dragon’s Clutch

“A finely decorated katana with a blade that shines like gossamer itself, dazzling one’s foes. An enemy who is struck will be temporarily blinded and immobilized.”

This DLC is included with the purchase of the Steam Edition.

Contents:

Dragon’s Clutch

All In One Pack (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition)

“Change Ryoma’s appearance and haori, as well as that of the Shinsengumi captains! Take on the extreme challenge of the Ishin! difficulty level! Gain access to items that grant experience points, materials for upgrading weapons, as well as Trooper Cards! All this and more bonus content.”

Physical and digital copies of the Standard Edition can be upgraded to the Digital Deluxe Edition, which will include the All In One Pack DLC.

Contents:

Shinsengumi Enjoyment Set

Ryoma Growth Support Kit

Sword Upgrade Materials Kit

Gun Upgrade Materials Kit

Third Division Armament Expansion Kit

(Digital Deluxe exclusive) The Dragon of Dojima Skin

Digital Deluxe Exclusive – The Dragon of Dojima Skin (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and All In One Pack)

“Obtain a truly one-of-a-kind skin that allows Ryoma to experience the Bakumatsu era as the legendary Dragon of Dojima, Kazuma Kiryu.”

The skin can only be obtained by purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition or the All In One pack and cannot be purchased separately.

Contents:

Ryoma Skin: Dragon of Dojima

Shinsengumi Enjoyment Set (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and All In One Pack)

“Change Ryoma’s appearance and haori, as well as that of the Shinsengumi captains! Additionally, take on the extreme challenge of the Ishin! difficulty level.”

The costumes as well as the appearance of Shinsengumi captains can be changed at Teradaya.

Ryoma’s haori will only reflect the changes past Chapter 5 of the main story. The changes will also not be visible in parts where Ryoma does not wear a haori. His clothing can be changed freely in the Bakumatsu Premium Adventure postgame mode.

Contents:

Difficulty level: Ishin!

Skin: Scarred Ryoma

Skin: Shinobi Ryoma

Skin: Kabuki Ryoma

Skin: Chicken Ryoma

Haori: Fiery Soul

Haori: Golden

Haori: Big Catch

Haori: Cherry Blossom

Haori: Midnight

Haori: Dawn of the Tojo

Haori: Great Beauty

Haori: Proud Sumo

Haori: Sushi Served Fresh

Haori: Elegant Teacup

Haori: Dragon Samurai

Haori: Festival Wear

Ryoma Growth Support Kit (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and All In One Pack)

“This pack contains items that will grant you experience points and help Ryoma back to his feet should he fall in battle.”

Make sure you manually save the game after collecting the content under this DLC. Failure to do so may result in these items disappearing.

Contents:

Red Daifuku x3

Yellow Daifuku x3

Blue Daifuku x3

Green Daifuku x3

Training Daifuku x3

Sacrifice Stone x1

Sword Upgrade Materials Kit (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and All In One Pack)

“This pack contains materials used to enhance your swords.

These include items that are hard to come by, such as “Kiwami Hammer”, which maxes out the grade of weapons when crafting, or “Sphere Seal: Kiwami”, which is guaranteed to raise the rank of a seal. Such things are indispensable in these times.

This content can be bought an unlimited number of times.”

Make sure you manually save the game after collecting the content under this DLC. Failure to do so may result in these items disappearing.

Contents:

Pearl x1

Fluorite x1

Marksman’s Fan x1

Precious Steel x15

Silver Scrap x20

Gold Nugget x20

Gold Chunk x20

Kiwami Hammer x1

Sphere Seal: Kiwami x2

Gun Upgrade Materials Kit (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and All In One Pack)

“This pack contains materials used to enhance your firearms. Stay on the cutting edge of warfare. These include items that are hard to come by, such as ‘Kiwami Hammer’, which maxes out the grade of weapons when crafting, or ‘Sphere Seal: Kiwami’, which is guaranteed to raise the rank of a seal. Such things are indispensable in these times.

This content can be bought an unlimited number of times.”

Make sure you manually save the game after collecting the content under this DLC. Failure to do so may result in these items disappearing.

Contents:

Obsidian Chunk x1

Marksman’s Fan x1

Dragon Whisker x1

Exquisite Cogwheel x20

Rusty Spring x20

Small Wind-up Device x15

Gold Hammer x1

Kiwami Hammer x1

Sphere Seal: Kiwami x2

Third Division Armament Expansion Kit (included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and All In One Pack)

“This pack grants you some of the most famed troopers of the era, as well as tools to elevate your squads to new heights.

This content can be bought an unlimited number of times.”

Make sure you manually save the game after collecting the content under this DLC. Failure to do so may result in these items disappearing.

Troopers can be used from Chapter 5 of the main story onwards.

Contents: