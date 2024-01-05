Long live Montero! Coming soon to HBO and Max.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero will premiere on HBO on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The concert documentary will also stream on Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film was initially released at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023. The documentary will follow the Grammy-winning singer, real name Montero Hill, over two months for his Long Live Montero Tour.

In the film, Lil Nas X discusses his career and where he is in the pop world with his identity as a Black and queer artist.

The movie is directed by Zac Manuel and Academy Award-nominee Carlos López Estrada. Estrada’s credits include Blindspotting, Summertime and Raya and the Last Dragon (Oscar nominee for Best Animated Feature). He also directed Billie Elish, Katy Perry and Carly Rae Jepsen music videos. Manuel’s credits include Alone, Buckjumping, America, Time Nonstop, This Body and The Cut.

Lil Nas X has had several hits which include Montero (Call Me By Your Name) from the album of the same name which the tour supported. His other hits are That’s What I Want, Industry Baby with Jack Harlow, Panini and Old Town Road with Billy Ray Cyrus. Old Town Road spent 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently the longest-running number one song ever.

The singer won two Grammys for Old Town Road: Best Pop Duo/Group and Best Music Video. He’s also gearing up for a new single, and announced that he wrote and directed the music video for it.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is presented by HBO Documentary Films, Sony Music and Columbia Records. It was produced by RadicalMedia in association with Museum & Crane.