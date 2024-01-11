Lil Nas X dropped a teaser trailer for his new 'J Christ' music video and it's a who's who of celebrity... impersonators.

Lil Nas X dropped a 20 second teaser trailer for his much-anticipated new music video “J Christ”, and let's just say it's a gift from above. The clip features a slew of celebrity impersonators and builds major hype for what to expect from this heavenly hymn that's due to drop on Friday (at midnight on Eastern Time).

The trailer begins with a procession of people dressed in their pearly whites, lined up in an idyllic grass field, as they prepare to climb a staircase toward Heaven. We see an Obama impersonator high-fiving an Oprah impersonator, a Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran impersonator jauntily moving along in line, followed by a Mariah Carey and smiling Kanye West impersonator.

The soundtrack meanwhile opens on a church choir singing “deliver us, deliver me” before segueing to Lil Nas X rapping over a smooth beat “Oooh, I’m in my prime / B–ch I’m back like J Christ.”

The song is sure to create controversy, as Lil Nas X is already getting criticism from conservatives who fear the song and album will be an attack on Christianity.

But Lil Nas X explained recently on X/Twitter over a picture of him being crucified on the cross, “MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!” which seems to suggest the anthem might be more reverential than anticipated.

But after Lil Nas X's last single, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), in which he gives the Devil a lap dance, all bets are off. Looks like he'll be bringing his signature provocative style toward the more coveted afterlife this time. As for how all the celebrity impersonators figure in, we'll just have to wait and see.