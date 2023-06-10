Lil Wayne revealed his thoughts on potential opponents for a VERZUZ battle, and it seems he believes there is only one artist who could stand on the stage next to him – himself, RollingStone reports.

Lil Wayne says there’s no other artist that can battle him on the Verzuz stage: “There ain’t no other artist that can stand on the stage next to me, bro. I’m sorry.” (via Rolling Stone) pic.twitter.com/tBemVveaY9 — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) June 9, 2023

“I was interested in Mixtape Weezy going against Lil Wayne,” he expressed, showcasing his past interest in facing off against his own alter ego. Recognizing the impact of his mixtape persona, Lil Wayne acknowledged the greatness of Mixtape Weezy, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. With projects like Da Drought 3, Lil Wayne solidified his status as a rap icon and showcased his unmatched talent. No other artist at the time could rival his unique style and lyrical prowess, as demonstrated in mixtapes such as No Ceilings and Dedication 2, which surpassed the quality of many contemporary artists' studio albums.

When asked if he would be on stage by himself, Wayne confidently responded, “What other artists you think? There ain't no other artist that can stand on the stage next to me, bro. I'm sorry.”

While fans have eagerly awaited Lil Wayne's participation in a VERZUZ battle, the question of a suitable opponent remains. Social media debates have suggested matchups such as Lil Wayne versus 50 Cent, but the VERZUZ co-creator, Swizz Beatz, emphasized that these two artists possess different dynamics and should be paired differently.

Swizz Beatz stated, “I would do a different VERZUZ for both of them, but we'll see as we have a lot of things lined up for VERZUZ, and hopefully, they are involved.”

As the VERZUZ platform continues to deliver exciting battles of hits, including the upcoming clash between Diddy and Jermaine Dupri, fans eagerly anticipate Lil Wayne's appearance and the announcement of his worthy opponent.