Five-time Grammy Award winner Lil Wayne is a big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers. The fact that he's been seen sitting courtside in more than a few Lakers games this season is a clear testament to this fact. As such, it comes as no surprise that when it comes to the GOAT question, the 40-year-old hip-hop icon has no doubt that this title belongs to LeBron James.

Weezy is not exactly a casual fan, though. In a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Lil Wayne provided a surprisingly eloquent argument as to why he believes LeBron is indeed the GOAT.

When asked to give his own personal GOAT ranking, Weezy had LeBron at No. 1, followed by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, respectively. According to the renowned rapper, LeBron achieved what nobody else has in the game:

“I don't know ‘Bron personally, so my answer for ‘Bron would be from afar, watching form afar” Lil' Wayne said. “… I Love Jordan for the way he f**king always won. … It's very hard to do. That n***a ‘Bron done that s**t with three teams. Regardless he ain't got 6, but then he done it with three different teams and not one of those motherf**king teams did he play role 2.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"Regardless he ain't got 6 [rings] but then he done it with 3 different teams and not one of those m*****f****** teams did he play role 2." 5-time Grammy Award winner Lil Wayne on why LeBron is his GOAT 🐐 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/22tMn6TKYI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 7, 2023

The haters are going to have a field day with this, and I'm pretty sure that one of the first statements that will pop up is, “But Michael Jordan was never No. 2 either!” Well, that's not exactly the main point. In his mind, Lil Wayne believes that LeBron winning a title with three different teams makes this accomplishment more impressive than how MJ (and Kobe) won with just one team.

At the end of the day, this is just one man's opinion. The GOAT debate will continue to rage on with fans still getting all riled up about it, no doubt.