Lin-Manuel Miranda recently made his feature-length directorial debut with Tick, Tick… Boom! in 2021, but in a recent panel discussion, the Hamilton creator revealed what's next for him.

Speaking to Rosie Perez during an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival, Miranda said, “My responsibility as a filmmaker — and I really hope to make more movies — is to make the weird little musicals that no one else can get made.”

He then spoke about Tick, Tick… Boom! and cited that as “a really nice size for me” and claimed “I really love working with actors. I really love unlocking musical storytelling, and that's the fun part.”

Perhaps the reason why Miranda was talking about this was because of the upcoming Wicked adaptation from Universal. Miranda's friend, John M. Chu, will be directing that film. Chu previously directed the film adaptation of his play, In the Heights. Miranda did say, however, that he would watch Chu's Wicked, saying that while he “would never” attempt a project of that scale, he is sure that Chu “is going to do something amazing, and I can't wait to see it.”

What Miranda seems to want is something new and original. “I want to direct funky little musicals that no one else would make as a movie,” he said.

Lin-Manuel Miranda gained superstar status when Hamilton became a pop culture sensation. He has since been able to compose the scores for the likes of Moana, Encanto, and The Little Mermaid while also trying his hand at acting with roles in Mary Poppins Returns and two of the recent Star Wars films.