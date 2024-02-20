Linda Hamilton expresses resignation over Terminator franchise role, says her character's story has been told already.

There will be no more Linda Hamilton in the Terminator franchise in the future…

As reported by People, Linda Hamilton, known for her portrayal of Sarah Connor, announced she's ending her tenure with the Terminator franchise. Hamilton, now 67, starred as Connor in The Terminator (1984), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), and Terminator: Dark Fate (2019). This time, she's opting out of the next Terminator installments, if there's any.

Expressing her disinterest in potential reboots, Hamilton emphasized her character's departure. “I'm done. I have nothing more to say. The story's been told, and it's been done to death.” With her statement, she also questioned the rationale behind rebooting the Terminator franchise, acknowledging Hollywood's penchant for revivals.

Besides her departure, Linda Hamilton also dismissed the notion of Sarah Connor as an “icon” in Terminator. She emphasized her character's flaws and struggles. Reflecting on fan perceptions, she humorously acknowledged the contrast between herself and the fictional warrior.

“So it was hard to sort of come to terms with all that and then just go, ‘Okay, I can accept it,' because I've heard it now for so many years, people actually treat me like I saved the future.”

This isn't the first time Hamilton voiced her reluctance to revisit the role. In 2020, she expressed contentment with not reprising her character, despite Terminator: Dark Fate's box office success.

James Cameron, who directed the original films, hinted at discussions for another Terminator project in 2022. He proposed a focus on artificial intelligence over rogue robots, although no concrete plans have materialized.