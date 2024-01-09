The viral moment between Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift is explained. Fans believed she was talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Selena Gomez is speaking out about her alleged drama with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. During the Golden Globes on Sunday night (Jan. 7), a video of Gomez whispering to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller circulated. The video being shared over social media was interpreted by amateur lip readers who believed Gomez was gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who have been dating for a couple of months.

“I asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no’ – selena gomez,” one fan speculated on Instagram.

Teller seemingly replied to Gomez’s speculated answer, “With Timothée?” which received a nod from Gomez in response.

According to a source per Us Weekly, Gomez was not talking about the couple.

“Selena didn’t speak with Kylie nor Timothée at The Globes; there was never any drama,” the source said, adding she “never asked to take a photo” with Chalamet.

“She never even ran into him,” the insider added.

Gomez was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. She lost to Ayo Edebiri for her role as Sydney Adamu in The Bear.

Taylor Swift Has Viral Moment At 2024 Golden Globes

Gomez was not the only one who had a viral moment at the 2024 Golden Globes. Comedian Jo Koy hosted, and in his opening monologue, he referenced Swift’s appearance at NFL games this season in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” he said, adding, “I swear, there’s just more to go to.”

After Koy made the punchline, the camera panned to her, taking a sip out of her drink with a seemingly annoyed expression. At the end of the show, the comedian met up with Entertainment Tonight, where he responded to Swift’s expression.

“Aww man. It was cute! It was cute!” he said. “I was just saying — it’s less cutaways. That’s all!”

Swift was nominated for a Golden Globe for her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. She lost to Barbie in the new blockbuster film category.