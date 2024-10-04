Lingsha is a 5-star Fire Abundance character that we first encountered in the Xianzhou Luofu during Version 2.4. This new Cauldron Master has a few tricks up her sleeve. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Lingsha, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Lingsha Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available or immediately upcoming Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Lingsha, we will be sure to update this guide.

Lingsha Traces Priority

When leveling Lingsha's traces, focus on leveling her Ultimate to increase its healing and Befog strength. Follow this up with her Talent, which will increase the DMG and healing that Fuyuan deals. Next is her Skill, which increases the healing value. Finally, level her Basic Attack, to round it all off.

As for the Major Traces, prioritize getting Sylvan Smoke first, then Ember's Echo, and finally Vermilion Waft.

Lingsha Light Cones Guide

Scent Alone Stays True:

This is Lingsha's Signature Light Cone, and is the best for her. It gives her Break Effect, increasing her ATK and Outgoing Healing thanks to the effect of Vermilion Waft. Additionally, this Light Cone empowers Lingsha's Ultimate, applying the Woefree state on enemies hit by her Ultimate.

Night of Fright:

Night of Fright is a good alternative 5-star Light Cone for Lingsha, as it increases her Energy Regeneration while also giving her Ultimate additional healing. Not only that, but whenever she heals an ally, she provides them a stacking ATK boost. This is strong as Lingsha can stack heals using her Ultimate and Talent, easily stacking the ATK buff.

The downside is that this is Huohuo's signature Light Cone, so if the player has Huohuo it's better to keep this on her.

What Is Real?

This 4-star Light Cone is a good one for Lingsha as it gives her Break Effect as well as some survivability from the healing on Basic Attack. This is also a good F2P option as players can get it from the Forgotten Hall.

Post-Op Conversation

This is another good F2P Light Cone for Lingsha, as it provides her with Energy Regeneration Rate, as well as an Outgoing Healing buff whenever she uses her Ultimate.

The downside of this Light Cone is that although it is a 4-star Light Cone, players will need to get copies of it from the gacha.

Lingsha Relics Guide

2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace & 2-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud

This combination of Relics will work well with Lingsha as it provides her with the SPD she needs to hit the breakpoint, while also increasing her Outgoing Healing.

Alternatively, players can use any of the Break Effect Relics instead of Passerby of Wandering Cloud to further empower Lingsha via Vermilion Waft.

4-piece Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge

If the player instead wants to maximize Lingsha's DMG in Super Break or Break DMG teams, this Relic set will do well as it gives her Break Effect, as well as increased DMG as long as she meets the necessary Break Effect values.

The only downside of this Relic Set is that Lingsha has to meet at leas 250% Break Effect if the player wants to maximize the DEF pierce it provides. Another downside is that outside of Vermilion Waft, this Relic Set does not provide Lingsha with anything to help improve her healing.

2-piece Fleet of the Ageless

This is the Planar Ornament for Lingsha that will give her additional survivability, as well as an ATK buff for her entire team.

2-piece Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern

If the player instead wants to use Lingsha in a Super Break team, specifically one with Firefly in it, then this Planar Ornament set will work well for Lingsha thanks to its SPD buff and Break Effect increase when attacking enemies with Fire Weakness.

For Lingsha's Relics Stats, try to get Outgoing Healing for the Body, SPD for the Feet, ATK% for the Sphere, and Energy Regen or Break Effect for the Rope. For Substats, get SPD, then Break Effect, and finally ATK%.

Lingsha Team Guide

Follow-Up Team

Lingsha Sustain

Feixiao DPS

Topaz and Numby Sub-DPS

Robin Support

Relics: 2-piece Messenger Traversing Deepspace, 2-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud, 2-piece Fleet of the Ageless

This is a good follow-up team thanks to three members of the team having Follow-Up Attacks, with Robin providing buffs to all of them.

For an F2P version, players can run Dr. Ratio as the main DPS, March 7th (Hunt) or Moze as the sub-DPS, and Tingyun as the support.

Super Break Team

Lingsha Sustain

Firefly Main DPS

Ruan Mei Support

Harmony Trailblazer Support

Relics: 4-piece Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge, 2-piece Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern

This is perhaps the best Super Break Team available in the game right now, with Firefly serving as the main-DPS. Thanks to Firefly's ability to apply Fire weakness on any enemy, Lingsha will be able to maximize the effects of her Relics, as well as increase the Super Break DMG she deals.

Additionally, Lingsha's Ultimate increases the Break DMG that enemies receive thanks to Befog, further buffing the damage her entire team deals to enemies.

That's all for our guide on Lingsha's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Lingsha is now available for drawing during Phase 2 of Version 2.5. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll during said banner. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.