Published November 26, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Argentina may have beaten Mexico to keep their World Cup hopes alive, but superstar forward Lionel Messi knows the job is far from over.

After losing to Saudi Arabia in the opener, many thought that Argentina is done for in the tournament. The team gave up a very winnable game, so the championship expectations on them quickly fizzled out and turned into the possibility of a group stage exit.

However, an incredible performance on Saturday gave La Albiceleste the chance to live and see another day in the competition. Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored two second-half goals, propelling the squad to the 2-0 win.

With that, Argentina now plays the final Group C game against Poland with qualification to the knockout stages on the line. Messi understands the task at hand, and so he wants to make sure all his teammates are ready for the challenge.

“We had to win today and we could do it. There’s another final coming up on Wednesday and we have to keep fighting all together… Let’s go Argentina!!!” Messi wrote, as translated by Instagram.

Poland currently leads Group C with four points, having won one game and drawing the other. Argentina is second with three points, only ahead of Saudi via goal differential. Considering the situation, Lionel Messi and co. cannot afford to lose their final group stage game if they want to make it to the knockout stages.

A win would push Argentina to the next round, while a draw would put its fate on the results of the Mexico-Saudi Arabia game. The Argentines would have a chance to qualify with a draw if Mexico and Saudi also play a tie game, but they’ll be kicked out of the World Cup if Saudi comes out victorious or Mexico wins by at least 3-0.

Sure enough, it’s quite the tough road for Argentina.