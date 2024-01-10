PSG's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, rebukes Lionel Messi's post-exit remarks, citing a lack of respect for the club.

Paris Saint-Germain's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, didn't mince words in response to Lionel Messi's post-departure remarks, emphasizing a perceived lack of respect for the esteemed football club. Following his departure from PSG, Messi voiced sentiments that cast a shadow on his time in Paris. Al-Khelaifi, in an interview with RMC Sport, expressed disappointment at Messi's comments about his tenure at the French capital.

Al-Khelaifi's retort to Messi's comments was clear: “We talk when we are there, not when we are gone. I have great respect for him [Messi], but if someone wants to talk badly about Paris Saint-Germain after [his departure], it's not good. That's not respect.” His stance emphasized the importance of maintaining dignity and refraining from disparaging remarks about the club, regardless of past associations.

The PSG president underlined that his disapproval wasn't solely directed at Messi but was about upholding the integrity of the club, setting a standard for respect even after players move on.

Following his PSG stint, Messi's transition to MLS side Inter Miami saw immediate success, securing the 2023 Leagues Cup—a momentous milestone for the Herons. Yet, amid Messi's triumphs across the Atlantic, speculation swirls around the potential departure of his former strike partner, Kylian Mbappe. Al-Khelaifi hinted at an undisclosed “gentlemen's agreement” involving the French star, adding another intrigue to PSG's future moves.

While Messi indulges in a well-deserved break during the MLS offseason, an eagerly anticipated clash with his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo is on the horizon. The friendly match, scheduled for February 1 in Riyadh, promises to reignite their rivalry.

Despite Messi's successful start in MLS, his prior comments about PSG have elicited a pointed response from the club's president. Al-Khelaifi's remarks underscore the significance of preserving the club's image and ethos, emphasizing the need for respect and decorum, even after players have moved on from the Parisian powerhouse.