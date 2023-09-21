Last December, Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in penalties in what will go down as one of the best football games in history. After that, he of course had to return to PSG, a club that Messi has voiced wasn't the most enjoyable to play for.

In a recent interview with comedian Miguel Granados of Olga, the 36-year-old Inter Miami superstar revealed that Paris didn't congratulate him at all for his World Cup victory, which he believes has to do with La Albiceleste beating Les Bleus in the showpiece.

Quotes via Forbes:

“Afterwards it was understandable: we were in the country [of who we] won the final [against] and it was ‘our fault' that they had not been world champions again. I was the only player who had no recognition [from his club] apart from the other 25 players,” Messi said.

Regardless, that's an extremely unprofessional look from PSG, who are supposed to be one of the most elite sides in the world. I mean, Messi literally took Argentina to the Promised Land in the Middle East, scoring seven goals and supplying three assists. He deserved recognition from his club for doing so. No wonder he wanted to leave.

Shortly after arriving back in the French capital, the Parisiens actually suspended Lionel Messi for taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia to fulfill his duties as an ambassador for the Kingdom.

It was a tumultuous two-year spell for Messi at PSG and I'm sure he's glad it's over. Now, the legend is thriving in the MLS and giving Inter Miami fans hope for better days ahead. His impact has already been evident, helping David Beckham's outfit win the Leagues Cup while also reaching the US Open Cup Final.