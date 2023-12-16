Dive into the world of football icon Lionel Messi with Apple TV+'s upcoming documentary series, 'Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.'

Lionel Messi's saga continues off the field as he gears up to grace screens worldwide in a new Apple TV+ documentary series. Titled “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend,” the teaser trailer released by the streaming service offers a glimpse into the anticipated series.

Scheduled for a global premiere on February 21, 2024, the four-part documentary will chronicle Messi's unparalleled journey across five FIFA World Cup tournaments. With a central focus on Messi's historic victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final, hailed as one of the tournament's most memorable moments, the series promises an intimate look at the Argentine legend's career milestones.

Beyond Messi's story, the series aims to illuminate the fervent support from his loyal followers, capturing the essence of Argentina's adoration and the global reverence for the football maestro.

Boasting personal interviews with Messi himself and engaging dialogues featuring teammates, coaches, rivals, passionate fans, and pundits, the documentary amplifies Messi's profound influence on both the domestic and international football arenas. It's set to uncover untold anecdotes and offer fresh insights into the enigmatic career of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

This announcement follows the recent unveiling of “Messi Meets America,” a six-episode docuseries on Apple TV+ exploring Messi's venture into Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami CF. The gripping finale aired on December 6, adding another layer to the unfolding narrative of Messi's illustrious career and paving the way for the forthcoming saga.

As fans eagerly await the global premiere, the documentary series is poised to provide an immersive and comprehensive portrayal of Lionel Messi's remarkable legacy, cementing his status as a football icon both on and off the pitch.