By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Lionel Messi has finally won the FIFA World Cup after 17 years with the Argentina international team. Now that he’d finally secured the ultimate prize, many assumed the 35-year-old would be ready to retire from international soccer. In a bombshell declaration on Sunday, Messi told TyC Sports that he has no intentions of doing that just yet. Messi shockingly revealed he is not planning to retire, and wants to keep playing for Argentina.

“No, I’m NOT gonna retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt,” said Messi, via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

While he didn’t say explicitly whether or not he hopes to be in Argentina’s World Cup setup in 2026, by which point he’d be 39, Messi did announce that his international career is not over yet.

Messi was arguably the best player at the entire tournament during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, alongside Kylian Mbappe. And now that he’s finally gotten a taste of the World Cup victory he’d been seeking for the better part of two decades, he’s decided it’s not the right time to hang it up.

Instead, he wants to continue pursuing more trophies with his compatriots and add to his already legendary resume. Argentina fans and Messi fans alike will be delighted by the news that he’s not retiring just yet. While he may not be the same player by the time he’s 39, if he does want to join in on the 2026 World Cup, it’d be hard to deny him the opportunity.