Lionel Messi single-handedly propelled Argentina to a World Cup title in December, winning the Golden Ball after scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the tournament, including a brace in the grand finale. That would make one think his teammates should be gifting the PSG man with a present, but it’s the other way around.

Just over two months removed from the iconic final against France in Qatar, Messi has given all of his compatriots custom gold iPhones, which reportedly cost over $200,000 in total. Take a look, via ESPNFC:

Messi is gifting his teammates and staff members custom gold iPhones for their World Cup triumph 🇦🇷🏆✨ (via @idesigngold) pic.twitter.com/21CjSd1vx0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 2, 2023

“World Cup Champions 2022” is engraved on the back of the phone as well. Classy, to say the least. There is no question Messi was the main factor behind La Albiceleste’s triumph in the Middle East, but he couldn’t have done it without his teammates, either. The likes of Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister, among others, shone brightly in the World Cup.

While it may not mean much to Lionel Messi, he put the GOAT debate to bed with his performances in Qatar after Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make much of an impact for Portugal. There is no question both players are absolute legends, but the Argentine captured the one trophy Cristiano hasn’t.

Argentina’s World Cup started off in disappointment, suffering a shocking 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia. But from that point on, Lionel Scaloni’s side got right down to business and couldn’t be stopped, with Messi starring in each and every match in the final third.

An epic celebration in Buenos Aires followed, with millions of people flooding the streets. Things got so wild that the team had to be airlifted from their bus. The passion of their fans was on full display and there is no one they’re more proud of than Lionel Messi, a true icon for the country and evidently, a phenomenal teammate as well.