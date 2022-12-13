By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Argentina is off to the World Cup final after a dominant 3-0 victory over Argentina on Tuesday and by no surprise, Lionel Messi played a key part. Not only did he score the opener from the penalty spot, but the legend also assisted the third, putting the ball on a platter for youngster Julian Alvarez, who bagged a brace himself.

Taking his tally to five goals and four assists in Qatar, Twitter just couldn’t believe how phenomenal Messi really was in this crucial fixture, never mind the entire tournament.

Leo #Messi….defenders follow him on Twitter & he comes out on Facebook…..Magesteeeerial #Messi — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) December 13, 2022

#Messi𓃵 the best there has ever been! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 13, 2022

you’re witnessing the greatest human to ever play football. soak it in. you won’t see a player like this again! messi 🐐 — Craig Mitch (@CraigxMitch) December 13, 2022

Wow. Messi. Still got it. All over surely. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) December 13, 2022

The GOAT debate must be over, right? Lionel Messi is one victory away from lifting the only trophy he’s never captured. Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t even gotten close to a World Cup title. There will always be people that favor Ronaldo over Messi, but surely, this competition has solidified who is the more prolific player.

Messi is the oldest player ever to score five goals in a World Cup and honestly, he doesn’t look like he’s missed a beat. The striker absolutely tore apart the Croatian backline and made youngster Josko Gvardiol look foolish here with a ridiculous run and assist:

ASSIST OF THE TOURNAMENT!! What a run by Messi, there are no words.#FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/NBenWMn6z0 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 13, 2022

The definition of world-class. He’s now tied with France star and PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race, but at this rate, it feels like a no-doubter Messi will capture the Golden Ball, awarded to the best player of the World Cup. Perhaps he’ll win both.

We all can’t wait to see what Lionel Messi does in the final. It should be a thrill to watch.