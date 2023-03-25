Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Lionel Messi is a living legend in Argentina and that became more evident in December when he led La Albiceleste to a World Cup title in Qatar, beating his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and France in the final. Aside from fans chanting his name outside of a Buenos Aires restaurant earlier this week, the Argentinian Football Association just named their training center after Messi, solidifying his greatness within the program for many years to come.

Shortly after the ceremony, Messi himself reacted to the epic tribute with a special message on Instagram:

“This recognition is one of the nicest I’ve ever received. A great honor, thank you very much!!!”

This comes just two days after Lionel Messi scored his 800th career goal with a stunning free kick in a 2-0 victory over Panama. But, it was the scenes before the match that really stole the show. The Argentina supporters serenaded each and every player at El Monumental, the largest stadium in Buenos Aires. Messi, among other La Albiceleste stars, stood in awe:

Lionel Messi in tears as Argentina fans welcome back their World Cup winners 🥹pic.twitter.com/MiRaXukpTE — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) March 24, 2023

Messi was nothing short of spectacular in Qatar and basically solidified his case as the GOAT, bagging seven goals and tallying three assists in seven appearances. Now, the speculation turns to where he could play club football next. His PSG contract expires this summer, with rumors Messi could leave for David Beckham’s Inter Miami swirling around. There have also been rumblings about a possible move to Saudi Arabia, where he’d play against Cristiano Ronaldo and quite possibly become the highest-paid footballer ever.

Regardless of where Messi ends up next, he is a true icon and deserves all the recognition Argentina is giving him.