ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Lionel Messi continues to pad his already-sturdy GOAT resume. Argentina’s football icon notched his 800th career goal, combined for club and country, during an international friendly against Panama.

Messi connected on a spectacular free kick score in the 89th minute to put Argentina up 2-0 after hitting the post on his first two set piece attempts of the match:

#ARG 🇦🇷 2 – 🇵🇦 0 #PAN | 43 ST | Leo la soltó y la gente lo gritó, de tanto intentar se hizo realidad. Mirá el partido EN VIVO en https://t.co/fnEKkuadQ9 #SomosMundiales pic.twitter.com/nPKpl0drjZ — Televisión Pública (@TV_Publica) March 24, 2023

Third time was indeed the charm for Messi, who graciously addressed the fans in attendance showering him with cheers, undoubtedly for both the accomplishment of the moment and carry-over from the World Cup win that put the cherry on top of his amazing career, via ESPN:

“I want to thank you all for the love and recognition that you have been receiving, not only after the World Cup but also for the Copa America,” Messi told the crowd after the match. “We said that we were going to give it all for this trophy.”

Lionel Messi matches longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the only football players to ever eclipse the 800-goal plateau. The Portuguese striker managed to achieve the feat in December of 2021, needing close to a hundred more games to get there.

At 35 years old, Messi still appears to have plenty of gas left in the tank to continue playing at top-flight level. Most observers expected the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be his last given he’d be pushing 40 the next time the event rolls around. But with a trophy already in hand, perhaps he’d don the iconic blue and white pinstripes one last time.