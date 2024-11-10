Lionel Messi and Inter Miami re suddenly off to an early vacation. It was MLS championship or bust for the Messi-led club, but apparently, their season has gone up in flames after a shocking playoff loss at the hands of Atlanta United Saturday night. Inter Miami entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after winning 22 games and collecting 74 points in the regular season. They also had an incredible plus-30 goal differential through 34 games.

But none of that mattered at the end of the day in the Atlanta United series, as Inter Miami are now forced to pack their bags and watch the rest of the playoffs from their couches.

Inter Miami took Game 1 of the series with a 2-1 victory before Atlanta United stormed back with a 2-1 victory in Game 2. In the decisive Game 3, Matías Rojas opened the scoring to put Inter Miami ahead. Jamal Thiare then responded a couple of minutes later to tie the score at 1-1. Thiare scored again to get Atlanta United in front at 2-1. Messi then leveled the score with a goal 65 minutes into the match before Bartosz Slisz got Atlanta United ahead for good with a goal in the 76th minute of the contest.

Social media react to Lionel Messi, Inter Miami's stunning exit from MLS playoffs

“Inter Miami are eliminated from the MLS Cup Playoffs. A absolutely pathetic performance from the team tonight. Tata deserves to get sacked tonight having to struggle to beat a team with an Interim Coach. No tactics. No system. Just a bunch of old players,” commented X account @imcftalk.

“Heartbreak for Messi fans, posted Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Sheer devastation for Major League Soccer Inter Miami upset and ousted by Atlanta in Round 1 of playoffs”

From Luis Mazariegos: “Inter Miami out of MLS Cup! Some really poor defending today cost them despite Messi's equalizer. Also some notably poor subs cost them late in game 2.”

“What an embarrassment for #InterMiamiCF. Not good enough past 2 matches and get knocked out by Atlanta. Sorry Beckham it's time to redo your strategy of talent added to team. And please get rid of Tata because he proved not a good manager anymore,” said @marcbowers7.