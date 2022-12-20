By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Before Lionel Messi and Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday, the most liked picture on Instagram was an image of an egg, which had earned 57.2 million double taps.

Messi’s celebration post has eclipsed that astronomical number in a matter of hours, accumulating 65 million likes and counting by Tuesday afternoon.

“Leo Messi’s World Cup post is now the most liked in Instagram history,” Mark Zuckerberg confirmed in a Facebook post. “WhatsApp also reached a record 25 million messages per second during the final.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The Guinness Book of World Records also confirmed the achievement: “A post by football superstar and now-World Cup winner Lionel Messi has become the most liked post on Instagram, with over 58 million likes,” the official website wrote on Tuesday.

It’s probably the least important record that Messi owns, but it’s yet another feather in the cap for one of the greatest athletes of his generation. He also owns a plethora of other World Cup-related records, including most Man of the Match awards won at the World Cup (11), most World Cup match appearances (26), and most World Cup tournament appearances (5).

Messi has posted multiple pictures of him with the World Cup since winning on Sunday, including him kissing the trophy, celebrating with teammates, and even sleeping with it.

Argentina had their victory parade on Tuesday afternoon, which was derailed by massive crowds and a near tragedy in Buenos Aries, forcing members of the team to leave the parade by helicopter. But that won’t dampen the mood in Argentina, which continues to celebrate the country’s first World Cup since 1986.