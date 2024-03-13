USC basketball is not having a terrific season, but at least they will be going to the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament in style. That's after Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James got the Trojans new kicks just before the conference tourney.
LeBron James gifted the USC basketball team custom sneakers ahead of the PAC-12 Tournament 🔥
(via @USC_Hoops) pic.twitter.com/Ryphm71ngA
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 12, 2024
It is no surprise that LeBron loves the Trojans. After all, his son, Bronny, is a USC basketball freshman.
While they are virtually out of consideration for an at-large berth for the upcoming March Madness, the Trojans have been on a roll of late. They will enter the Pac-12 Tournament on a three-game win streak, a stretch that includes USC basketball's stunning 78-65 upset win at home over No. 5 Arizona Wildcats last Saturday. However, that's not going to be enough for the Trojans to convince the 12-person NCAA Tournament selection committee to get them a ticket to the Big Dance.
If Bronny and the Trojans want to wear LeBron's gifts in March Madness, they will have to win the Pac-12 tourney. They are in danger of missing the National Tournament for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
That is going to be easier said than done for USC, which faces the Washington Huskies in the first round this Wednesday. If they survive that game, the Trojans will next take on the top-seeded Arizona, again, in the quarterfinals stage.
At the moment, the Trojans only have a 2-8 Quadrant 1 record and 4-6 Quadrant 2 slate. They also have a total of three Quadrant 3 and Quadrant 4 losses, which just don't look good on their resume.