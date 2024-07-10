Lionel Messi has hinted at retirement, leaving fans emotional and reflective. In a recent interview, the Argentine superstar suggested that he is fighting his “last battles” for the national team, reported by Fabrizio Romano.

In an interview with D Sports Radio, Messi opened up about the possibility of retiring from international football. He said, “Yes, I am aware that these are the last battles… I am enjoying them to the fullest. It’s not easy to be in a final again, we need to enjoy, enjoy every moment.”

Messi's candid admission has stirred reactions from fans worldwide. Social media, particularly Fabrizio Romano's posts, were flooded with comments expressing shock, admiration, and sadness. One fan, Berneese, commented, “Last battles? What do you mean Messi we’re not ready🥲🥹,” capturing the sentiment of many who are not ready to see the legend hang up his boots.

Fans' emotional reactions

The news has sparked a wave of emotional responses. A fan known as MBAH called Messi “The greatest to ever do it,” echoing the widespread recognition of Messi's extraordinary career. Another fan shared a crying video with the text: “Yeah it’s over..he’s not playing the wc26 💔,” highlighting the heartbreak many feel at the thought of Messi not playing in the next World Cup.

The possibility of Messi's retirement has led to a mix of hope and despair among fans. While some are holding onto the hope that Messi might continue playing until the 2026 World Cup in North America, others are preparing for the inevitable farewell.

Messi's hint at retirement comes at a high point in his career. He recently guided Argentina to the Copa America final after a 2-0 victory over Canada in the semi-finals. Argentina will now watch the outcome of the Uruguay vs. Colombia semi-final to see who they will face in the final on Sunday night.

Despite his comments, it remains uncertain if the upcoming Copa America final will be Messi's last game for Argentina. His words suggest that while he is considering retirement, he has not made a definitive decision about his future in international football.

What's next for Lionel Messi

Messi's possible retirement marks the end of an era. He has been a central figure in international football for over a decade, leading Argentina to numerous victories and earning countless accolades. His career has been marked by exceptional skill, dedication, and a deep love for the game.

Messi's journey with Argentina has had its share of ups and downs. From the heartbreak of losing multiple finals to the joy of winning the Copa America in 2021, Messi's resilience and passion have been inspiring. His recent comments suggest a reflective and appreciative mindset, cherishing every moment he has left on the field.

As Argentina prepares for the Copa America final, all eyes will be on Messi. Fans and pundits alike will be watching to see if this match will indeed be his last for the national team. The possibility of Messi continuing to the 2026 World Cup still lingers, providing a glimmer of hope for those not ready to say goodbye.

In the meantime, Argentina's focus remains on the upcoming final. The team will rely heavily on Messi's experience and leadership as they aim to secure another title. Regardless of the outcome, Messi's legacy in international football is secure.

Lionel Messi's hint at retirement has left fans around the world in a state of emotional flux. His candid admission has sparked a mixture of sadness, admiration, and hope. As Argentina gears up for the Copa America final, the possibility of Messi's farewell looms large. Whether he continues to play or decides to retire, Messi's impact on football will be remembered for generations. His “last battles” are a testament to a remarkable career that has brought joy and inspiration to millions.