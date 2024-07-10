Lionel Messi has done it again. The Argentine superstar recently surpassed Ali Daei to become the second all-time top scorer in men's international football, reported by B/R Football. With this achievement, Messi is now chasing his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who holds the top spot. This milestone has reignited the heated debate among football fans about who truly deserves the title of the greatest of all time (GOAT).

In a recent international match, Messi added another goal to his impressive tally, moving past Iranian legend Ali Daei. This goal placed him second on the all-time international goal-scoring list, a significant achievement in the world of football. Messi’s consistent performance at the international level continues to solidify his place among the greatest players in the sport's history.

The ongoing GOAT debate

With Messi now sitting just behind Ronaldo in the international scoring charts, fans and pundits have once again started debating who deserves the GOAT title. On social media, the arguments are as passionate as ever. One fan, h'bozz, commented, “This two goat gimmick might be the most cringe thing we’ve seen, we all know if you swapped Messi’s accolades with Ronaldo’s they wouldn’t keep the same energy. There is only one GOAT.”

On the other hand, Ronaldo supporters, like Freddy, congratulated Messi but took a playful dig, saying, “Congrats. 21 to go :)” This reflects the rivalry's light-hearted yet competitive nature, with each camp supporting their favorite with equal fervor.

Lionel Messi's edge

One of the main arguments in favor of Messi revolves around the quality and significance of his trophies compared to Ronaldo’s. Messi's fans argue that his achievements, including multiple Ballon d'Or awards, Champions League titles, and a Copa America win, make his case stronger. They believe that while Ronaldo may have more goals, Messi's overall contribution to the game is unparalleled.

Critics of Messi, however, point to moments like his recent goal, where some claimed he “robbed” Enzo Fernandez of a goal. One detractor stated, “Messi robbing Enzo goal. He can't be my goat never.” Such incidents fuel the ongoing debate, with each side finding reasons to elevate their preferred player while downplaying the other.

Despite the intense debates, there is a consensus that both Messi and Ronaldo are in a league of their own. Their dominance in the sport is unmatched, and they have set records that may stand for decades. Whether it’s Messi’s magical dribbling and playmaking or Ronaldo’s incredible athleticism and goal-scoring prowess, both players have brought unparalleled excitement to football fans worldwide.

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has transcended individual accolades and statistics. It’s a clash of styles, personalities, and legacies that has captivated the football world for over a decade. Each milestone one player reaches adds another chapter to this fascinating story.

Looking ahead for Lionel Messi



As Messi continues to chase Ronaldo’s goal-scoring record, the football world will be watching closely. Every match, every goal, and every performance will be scrutinized and compared. This rivalry has defined an era in football, and fans will continue to debate the GOAT question long after both players have retired.

In the end, whether you are Team Messi or Team Ronaldo, there is no denying the impact both players have had on the sport. They have pushed each other to new heights, inspired millions of fans, and created memories that will last a lifetime. As the debate rages on, one thing is certain: we are witnessing the careers of two of the greatest footballers ever to play the game.