Argentina delivered a stinging response to rapper Drake after their 2-0 victory over Canada in the Copa America semi-final, reported by GOAL. Drake had bet $300,000 on Canada winning, only to see his hopes dashed by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.

Earlier this week, Drake made headlines by placing a massive $300,000 bet on Canada to beat Argentina in the Copa America semi-final. The potential payout was $2.8 million (£2 million), but things did not go as he had hoped. Goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi secured Argentina's win, leaving Drake's wager in vain.

Argentina's hilarious response

Following the match, Argentina's official X (formerly Twitter) account took the opportunity to mock Drake's failed bet. In a nod to the ongoing feud between Drake and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, Argentina posted a clever dig. The tweet featured a picture of Messi and his teammates celebrating, with the caption: “Not like us, not with us.” This phrase references Kendrick Lamar's diss track “Not Like Us,” suggesting that Drake’s bet, much like his feud with Kendrick, ended in defeat.

The response from Argentina's social media was met with laughter and applause from fans worldwide. Many saw the humor in the situation, especially given the high stakes of Drake’s bet and his history with Kendrick Lamar. Fans commented on the post with memes and jokes, further rubbing salt in the wound for Drake.

One fan wrote, “Drake should stick to music and leave the betting to the pros,” while another added, “Messi and Kendrick both showing Drake how it’s done!”

Drake’s bet on Canada was seen as a bold move, especially given Argentina’s strong performance in the tournament. With Lionel Messi leading the team, Argentina has been a formidable force, and their victory over Canada was yet another testament to their skill and determination. The win propels them into the Copa America final, where they will face either Uruguay or Colombia.

What's next for Argentina at Copa America



With the semi-final win behind them, Argentina now sets its sights on the Copa America final scheduled for Sunday evening. Their opponent will be determined by the outcome of the second semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia. Meanwhile, Canada will face the loser of that match in the third-place play-off, taking place 24 hours before the final.

Lionel Messi, who has been in stellar form throughout the tournament, will be a key player to watch in the final. His leadership and goal-scoring abilities have been crucial for Argentina, and fans are eager to see if he can lead his team to yet another Copa America title.

Drake’s bet and Argentina’s subsequent response have added an extra layer of drama to the tournament. It’s not the first time the rapper’s bets have made headlines, and it likely won’t be the last. Known for his high-profile wagers, Drake has a history of stirring up conversation with his betting choices. However, this particular bet has backfired spectacularly, providing a moment of levity and amusement for football fans and followers of the rapper alike.

Copa America finals

As Argentina prepares for the Copa America final, the team is riding high on confidence. Their semi-final victory, coupled with the humorous jab at Drake, has further united the squad and their supporters. With Lionel Messi at the helm, Argentina is poised to give their all in the final match, aiming to bring home the coveted Copa America trophy.

In the end, Drake’s bet may have lost him a significant sum, but it provided a memorable and entertaining subplot to an already exciting tournament. Argentina's social media team capitalized on the moment, turning a potential distraction into a rallying cry that echoes the spirit and camaraderie of the team. As the final approaches, fans worldwide will be watching to see if Messi and his teammates can cap off their campaign with a victory.