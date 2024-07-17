Inter Miami has unveiled their stunning new third kit, and who better to showcase it than the team's superstar, Lionel Messi? The MLS side revealed a retro-inspired jersey that is sure to turn heads both on and off the pitch, reported by GOAL.

Inter Miami's new third kit is a striking blend of elegance and nostalgia. The design is inspired by the vibrant and unique style of 1980s Miami, capturing the essence of the city with its iconic colours — aquamarine, orange, and white. These hues are deeply woven into the fabric of the jersey, creating a visually captivating and culturally resonant ensemble.

The new kit isn't just about looking good on the field; it’s a trip down memory lane. The jersey, part of Inter Miami’s Archive Collection, is designed to bring back the bold and progressive elements of 80s fashion. This collection includes not only jerseys but also jackets and classic Adidas shoes like Gazelles and Sambas, all designed to appeal to both retro enthusiasts and contemporary fashion lovers.

The Archive Collection is a unique fusion of various visual languages. It blends elements from sports broadcasting, vintage advertising, and nostalgic magazines, creating a unique approach that connects with a new generation of fans who appreciate both authenticity and cultural significance.

Lionel Messi poses in new kit

Lionel Messi, the face of Inter Miami, proudly posed for the cameras in the new third kit. His involvement in the unveiling adds an extra layer of excitement and prestige to the launch. Messi, who has brought global attention to Inter Miami, looked at ease and stylish in the retro-inspired jersey.

Fans won't have to wait long to see the new kit in action. Inter Miami’s first team will don the new third kit for the first time on Saturday, July 20, in their match against Chicago Fire FC. The match is set to be a spectacle, with fans eagerly anticipating seeing their team in the fresh new look.

For those eager to own a piece of Miami’s sporting legacy, the new jersey will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, July 17. Fans can buy the jersey at the Team Store at Chase Stadium or online at MLSstore.com. This ensures that fans near and far can get their hands on the kit and show their support for Inter Miami in style.

Beyond the Inter Miami jersey

The launch of the third kit is more than just a new outfit for the team; it's a statement. The retro design connects past and present, bridging generations of fans through a shared appreciation for the team and the city’s cultural heritage. Inter Miami’s commitment to blending style and substance is evident in this latest release, promising that the jersey will become a beloved item for fans and collectors alike.

Inter Miami’s new third kit is a perfect blend of style, nostalgia, and cultural homage. With Lionel Messi showcasing the kit, the anticipation and excitement around its debut are palpable. Fans of the club and lovers of retro fashion will find much to admire in this latest release. As the team prepares to take the field in their new look, they carry with them the vibrant spirit of 1980s Miami, ready to make new memories and achieve new victories.

Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!