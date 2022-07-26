Lionel Messi return to Barcelona slapped with harsh reality by Xavi

Lionel Messi has only spent one season with French giants PSG in the Ligue 1, but everyone is curious as to where the Argentinian star could move after his contract expires at the season’s end. Messi is widely expected to depart from PSG once his contract is up, but considering he is still at the top of his game, he will have shortage of suitors.

Lionel Messi has already been linked with a surprise move to the MLS, but an even more shocking move would be a return to his old club FC Barcelona in Spain. Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta has sparked rumors by saying he would like Messi to have a “more beautiful ending” to his tenure at Barca after he was basically forced off the club due to their financial woes.

Barcelona club legend and current manager Xavi has poured cold water over those rumors, calling a move for Lionel Messi impossible. He didn’t fully shut the door, but it sounds like Xavi isn’t focused on adding Messi right now.

“Leo has a contract, so it’s impossible, impossible. It doesn’t make sense to talk about Messi. He is the best player in the world and the best ever. The president has already said that he hopes Messi’s story has not finished with Barcelona. We will see in the future, but it’s not the moment to speak about Leo, it’s the moment to talk about the exciting players we have here.” – Xavi, FC Barcelona news conference

Xavi has extinguished Barcelona’s hope of adding Lionel Messi for the time being, but he does hint that it may be a possibility down the line. While Messi is focused on finishing out his contract with PSG, it’s clear many folks are concerned with where he will end up next, and it could lead to some serious fireworks come next summer.